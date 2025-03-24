Aaron Rodgers remains without a team for the 2025 NFL season as the free agency period continues to play itself out. His options appear to be thin with many teams already addressing the position, but the Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly still interested in signing him.

Ad

The veteran quarterback reportedly had an official meeting with the franchise on Friday, but the two sides have yet to agree on a potential deal. NFL insider Mike Florio recently discussed the situation in an article from Pro Football Talk and explained why the Steelers should sign Rodgers this year.

"The Steelers have had no consistently successful player at the most important position in the game since the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger," Florio wrote. "Rodgers would instantly upgrade the position, dramatically. He would position them to make the playoffs, and to win when they get there for the first time since the 2016 season. It's that simple. Rodgers makes the Steelers better. And Rodgers is the best option they have for 2025."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Pittsburgh made an appearance in the playoffs last season with a combination of Justin Fields and Russell Wilson at QB, but as Florio pointed out, its drought without winning a postseason game continued. Fields signed with Rodgers' former team, the New York Jets, and Wilson remains a free agent.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

While the Steelers may bring back Wilson for another season, Florio noted that Rodgers gives them a much better chance at finding playoff success this year. Based on their outcomes from last season, that may not necessarily be the case.

Ad

Aaron Rodgers may not be an upgrade for the Steelers in 2025

Aaron Rodgers (image credit: getty)

There is no doubt that Aaron Rodgers has had a better overall career than Russell Wilson. They have won a Super Bowl ring, but Rodgers has four NFL MVP awards, while Wilson has never won one.

Ad

Despite this comparison, Rodgers was disappointing with the New York Jets last season. He was expected to make them playoff contenders, but turned in a 5-12 record, despite having a talented roster.

Wilson was far from spectacular with the Steelers, but he turned in a 6-5 record and helped them make the playoffs, probably with less talent than the Jets had. It could be fair to wonder if at 41 years old and coming off a terrible year, Rodgers would give Pittsburgh the best chance to win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.