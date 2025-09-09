  • home icon
  • NFL
  "Making room for Shilo Sanders": NFL fans react as Browns shake up Denzel Ward's $100,500,000 contract

By Nishant
Published Sep 09, 2025 15:13 GMT
The Cleveland Browns took care of business with Denzel Ward after the team's disappointing loss against the Cincinnati Bengals in the season opener. The cornerback has agreed to a restructured contract with the franchise.

According to Browns insider Daniel Oyefusi, Cleveland has converted Ward's $13.5 million salary for the 2025 season into a signing bonus.

"CB Denzel Ward, Browns agree to restructured contract; converting $13.5M 2025 base salary to a bonus, per @DanielOyefusi," Underdog NFL posted on X.
Fans flocked to the comment section to share their reaction to the CB's new deal.

"Making room for shilo sanders???" One user commented.
"Hopefully that’s for the new kicker," another said.
"a strategic move to free up cap space while keeping their star cornerback locked in," one fan posted.
Some fans believe that it has something to do with the Philadelphia Eagles, while others congratulated Denzel Ward for the deal.

"Howie calling and offering something.. lol," a fan wrote.
"Congratulations," a comment read.
Many fans weren't impressed with the deal.

"Oh shit," a user wrote.
The Browns saved $9.77 million in cap space, bringing their total cap space to nearly $18 million. Ward was drafted fourth by the Browns in the 2018 NFL draft. Cleveland opted in for the fifth-year team option before handing the four-time Pro Bowler a $100.5 million, five-year extension in 2022, with $71.25 million in guaranteed money.

Denzel Ward on NFL Top 100 snub and 2025 season

Denzel Ward was left off the NFL Top 100 list this year despite amassing 49 combined tackles and leading the league in pass deflections with 19. He shared his feelings about the snub while replying to a fan on social media.

"I don’t search for the approval of man," Ward commented. "But for the approval of the most high God. No man confirms who I am as a person or player. All Glory to God 🙌🏽."
Ward shared his expectation for the 2025 NFL season.

“We’re going out there as the best team that wins that day, and that’s the goal and that’s the focus," Ward said. "So you can’t look at all that outside noise and what’s going on where they’ve got you ranked. I mean, at the end of the day it doesn’t affect how we’re going to play come gameday.”

The Browns will travel to Baltimore on Sunday to face Lamar Jackson & Co. at M&T Bank Stadium. Both teams are coming off a loss and would hope to avoid a 0-2 start.

