Malachi Corley scouting report: 3 best NFL landing spots for Western Kentucky WR

Wide receiver Malachi Corley played four seasons at Western Kentucky and will be entering the 2024 NFL draft.

He had 79 receptions for 984 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2023. In 2022, he recorded his best numbers with 101 receptions for 1,293 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Malachi Corley scouting report

Malachi Corley has good hands and good breakaway speed as he can beat defenders on deep balls. Per many scouting reports, he can get yards after the catch as he can break tackles and is explosive with the ball in his hands.

However, a knock on Corley through the scouting process is he has poor footwork and his route running could also use some work.

The scouting report on SportsKeeda's NFL Mock Draft Simulator had this to say about the WR:

"He's incredibly gifted with the ball in his hands to a degree we've rarely seen. Corley has excellent contact balance, toughness, and open-field agility, making him a nightmare to tackle. Used as a slot player who caught a high volume of screen passes, Corley's overall game could be highlighted better."

"He showed off good focus and strong hands-on downfield routes. But we didn't see it a ton, and his route exposure and polish may be limited in the Hilltoppers' offense."

Corley is expected to be a Day 2 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Malachi Corley's landing spots

Malachi Corley is projected to be a second-round or early third-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Here are the teams that could land him:

#1, Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers need to add WRs as Bryce Young struggled in his rookie season, mostly due to the lack of weapons around him.

The Panthers have the 65th overall pick in the third round, which could be in play for Corley.

If Carolina lands Corley, he would add a deep ball threat for Young. The receiver can also play the slot or the outside, which the Panthers need.

#2, Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills should draft at least two WRs in the 2024 NFL draft, and Corley should be someone they have their eye on.

With Gabe Davis as a pending free agent, Corley could be a logical replacement. He is a good deep ball threat and a yard-after-catch machine, which Davis was. Also, with the Bills up against the cap, replacing Davis with Corley's salary makes sense.

#3, Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the second straight year, but adding to their receiver core is key.

The Chiefs WRs struggled this season, and since trading Tyreek Hill, the deep ball threat isn't there. Corley could come in and add some explosiveness on the outside. It could open the middle of the field for Travis Kelce.