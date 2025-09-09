Malaki Starks' fiancée Savanna drops 4-word message as she locks lips with Ravens rookie before NFL debut

Malaki Starks' fiancée, Savanah Jackson, shared a sweet message as the former Georgia Bulldogs made his NFL debut. He was selected with the No. 27 pick in the 2025 NFL draft and played in the NFL season-opening game last week.His fiancée attended the matchup and was there on the sidelines to support him. Jackson shared a few pictures and videos of her outing on Instagram on Monday and added a heartfelt message for him in the caption.Jackson shared an adorable video before the game as Starks approached her. They hugged each other and then shared a kiss on the sidelines. She posted the story with a white heart emoji. In another Instagram story on Monday, she shared a picture of her hugging the NFL star with a four-word caption.&quot;So proud of you,&quot; Jackson wrote.Malaki Starks' gf Savanna drops a 4-word message as she locks lips with Ravens rookie before NFL debut (Credits: @savannajacksonn Instagram)Savanah Jackson attended the game in printed pants, which she paired with a black top.Jackson has been an avid supporter of her beau. She cheered for him after he was selected in the draft earlier this year. On April 29, she shared a few pictures with the star and penned a sweet caption for him.&quot;MR RAVEN🐦‍⬛💜what an incredible journey this has been and what a blessing it has been to see a lifetime of hardwork pay off,&quot; Jackson wrote. &quot;Im so proud of you and can’t wait to continue to watch you accomplish any dream you set your mind to. see you soon baltimore.&quot; Malaki Starks' fiancée Savanna/@savannajacksonnThe Baltimore Ravens faced the Buffalo Bills in the season opener but lost the game 41-40.Malaki Starks' fiancée, Savanah Jackson, stuns in a yellow-and-white look ahead of Ravens seasonAhead of the start of the Baltimore Ravens' training camp in July, Malaki Starks' fiancée shared a candid picture of herself in a stylish outfit. She posted only a single snap with a three-word caption.&quot;Me in film,&quot; Jackson wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJackson wore a yellow skirt and a white top and styled her hair in a ponytail.Malaki Starks and Savanah Jackson have been together for a while. Next month, it will be one year since their engagement. The NFL star proposed to her in a romantic setup in October 2024.He decorated the place with red roses and scented candles on the side. There was a long path to a big heart made of red roses with &quot;Will you marry me?&quot; glowing in lights in the center. They both donned matching black outfits for the beautiful evening.