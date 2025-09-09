  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Malaki Starks' fiancée Savanna drops 4-word message as she locks lips with Ravens rookie before NFL debut

Malaki Starks' fiancée Savanna drops 4-word message as she locks lips with Ravens rookie before NFL debut

By Ankita Yadav
Published Sep 09, 2025 11:21 GMT
Malaki Starks
Malaki Starks' gf Savanna (Image Source: Instagram/@savannajacksonn)

Malaki Starks' fiancée, Savanah Jackson, shared a sweet message as the former Georgia Bulldogs made his NFL debut. He was selected with the No. 27 pick in the 2025 NFL draft and played in the NFL season-opening game last week.

Ad

His fiancée attended the matchup and was there on the sidelines to support him. Jackson shared a few pictures and videos of her outing on Instagram on Monday and added a heartfelt message for him in the caption.

Jackson shared an adorable video before the game as Starks approached her. They hugged each other and then shared a kiss on the sidelines. She posted the story with a white heart emoji. In another Instagram story on Monday, she shared a picture of her hugging the NFL star with a four-word caption.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"So proud of you," Jackson wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Malaki Starks&#039; gf Savanna drops a 4-word message as she locks lips with Ravens rookie before NFL debut (Credits: @savannajacksonn Instagram)
Malaki Starks' gf Savanna drops a 4-word message as she locks lips with Ravens rookie before NFL debut (Credits: @savannajacksonn Instagram)

Savanah Jackson attended the game in printed pants, which she paired with a black top.

Ad

Jackson has been an avid supporter of her beau. She cheered for him after he was selected in the draft earlier this year. On April 29, she shared a few pictures with the star and penned a sweet caption for him.

"MR RAVEN🐦‍⬛💜what an incredible journey this has been and what a blessing it has been to see a lifetime of hardwork pay off," Jackson wrote. "Im so proud of you and can’t wait to continue to watch you accomplish any dream you set your mind to. see you soon baltimore."
Ad
Malaki Starks&#039; fianc&eacute;e Savanna/@savannajacksonn
Malaki Starks' fiancée Savanna/@savannajacksonn

The Baltimore Ravens faced the Buffalo Bills in the season opener but lost the game 41-40.

Ad

Malaki Starks' fiancée, Savanah Jackson, stuns in a yellow-and-white look ahead of Ravens season

Ahead of the start of the Baltimore Ravens' training camp in July, Malaki Starks' fiancée shared a candid picture of herself in a stylish outfit. She posted only a single snap with a three-word caption.

"Me in film," Jackson wrote.
Ad
Ad

Jackson wore a yellow skirt and a white top and styled her hair in a ponytail.

Malaki Starks and Savanah Jackson have been together for a while. Next month, it will be one year since their engagement. The NFL star proposed to her in a romantic setup in October 2024.

He decorated the place with red roses and scented candles on the side. There was a long path to a big heart made of red roses with "Will you marry me?" glowing in lights in the center. They both donned matching black outfits for the beautiful evening.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications