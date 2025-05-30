Malaki Starks fiancee Savannah pens 4-word message as Ravens rookie signs $16,600,000 contract

Malaki Starks’ fiancée, Savannah, penned down a sweet and motivational message for the newly selected NFL star after he signed a deal with the Baltimore Ravens. The rookie officially signed a four-year contract on Thursday, worth around $16.5 million.

Savannah Jackson shared a post by the Ravens to cheer for her fiancée on signing the deal. She posted a picture of Starks signing a wall with a caption that reads:

"Beyond proud of you"

Starks' fiancée, Savannah, pens a message as Ravens rookie signs contract/@savannajacksonn

Savannah Jackson also posted a funny picture of Malaki Starks and penned down a sweet message for the safety.

"You deserve the world. Thank you for being my world," she wrote in the caption of the IG story.

Starks' fiancée, Savanna,h pens a message as Ravens rookie signs contract/@savannajacksonn

Malaki Starks’s fiancée has been a strong supporter of the NFL star. She is active on Instagram and often shares pictures with her fiancée on the platform.

Starks proposed to her in October 2024. He planned a romantic proposal with decorated red hearts made of roses. Savannah shared a few pictures of the moment on her Instagram account on October 29, 2024.

"october 25 🖤💍 my person forever and ever and ever"

The pair donned matching black outfits for the day. Savannah wore a body-fit black dress while Starks wore cream-colored pants and a black shirt.

Malaki Starks’ fiancée pens down an emotional message for him on his selection in NFL

Malaki Starks was the 27th pick in the 2025 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens. Following the selection on April 29, his fiancée, Savannah Jackson, shared a post to cheer for him.

She penned down a sweet caption for the star in which she lauded him for his "incredible journey."

"MR RAVEN🐦‍⬛💜 what an incredible journey this has been and what a blessing it has been to see a lifetime of hardwork pay off. im so proud of you and can’t wait to continue to watch you accomplish any dream you set your mind to. see you soon baltimore 💜💜💜"

Savannah Jackson shared a sweet picture of her hugging Starks. She was styled in an elegant black body-fit dress with high slit while Starks wore a light pink suit with white shoes.

