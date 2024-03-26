Malcolm Butler arrested: Patriots Super Bowl hero says "take me to jail" after DUI charge in Rhode Island

On March 16, Malcolm Butler was arrested for drunk driving in North Providence, Rhode Island. A few days before to his arrest, the former New England Patriots cornerback announced his retirement from the NFL.

According to CBS News, a police report obtained by WBZ-TV indicated that Butler had a strong smell of alcoholic beverage coming from his mouth and was 'sweating profusely'. He also had a delayed speech and wet eyes at the time of his arrest.

Butler was driving a Mercedes Benz and allegedly asked police, "Just take me to jail" after refusing sobriety and breathalyzer tests. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 28.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Malcolm Butler was not driving the car when he was arrested and was off the road. This could help the 34-year-old ex-NFL veteran in court as he didn't endanger someone else's life.

Malcolm Butler last played in the NFL in 2020

Malcolm Butler: Super Bowl XLIX - New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

Malcolm Butler arguably made the best defensive play in the history of the Super Bowls when he intercepted Russell Wilson's pass to Ricardo Lockette at the goal line in Super Bowl XLIX. He helped Tom Brady and the Patriots win the fourth Super Bowl in franchise history, but his NFL career didn't last long.

After signing as an undrafted free agent with the Patriots, Butler played only seven seasons in the league. He played for the Tennessee Titans from 2018-2020 and that was his last stop in the NFL.

Butler, a two-time Super Bowl champion and a Pro Bowler recorded 344 solo tackles, 62 assists on tackles, 3.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and 17 interceptions over the course of his career.

In his last season in the NFL, Butler recorded four interceptions and 14 pass deflections in 16 games for the Titans. As mentioned earlier, he recently announced his retirement, and hopefully, he will sort out his case in the court soon, and never drive after consuming prohibited substances.