Malcolm Jenkins highlights hypocrisy in tackling racial issues

Malcolm Jenkins discussed the insincerity with which many involved with the NFL deal with racial concerns on The Pivot Podcast.

The former NFL cornerback stated that the NFL is hypocritical in dealing with matters such as domestic violence, salute to service, and cancer awareness. Jenkins stated:

"I'll get in a conversation most of the times with like older white men, who sometimes they don't know who I am. And they'll start talking about the anthem stuff. And I didn't like what happened. I didn't like the protests, is different time and places to do that stuff.

He explained that they treat those concerns with much more importance than the issues that racial minorities are facing. He stated:

Okay, well, let me ask you this. Do you have a problem when the NFL did a whole month to talk about domestic violence? Usually not? Do you have a problem when they talk about cancer awareness and all these things for whole month? Not at all, we do a whole month salute to service. Nobody has issue. It's only when we start talking about blacks, that is like, Nah, man choose your place in time."

Malcolm Jenkins and his NFL career

Jenkins was drafted in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints, where he spent the first five seasons of his career. He won his first Super Bowl ring in 2009 when the Saints won Super Bowl 44.

In 2014, he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency. While with the Eagles, he made three Pro Bowls (2015, 2017, and 2018), and won his second Super Bowl in 2017.

In his six seasons in Philadelphia, he snagged 11 interceptions, forced 12 fumbles, and recorded five and a half sacks.

The cornerback made his return to New Orleans in 2020, where he played the final two years of his NFL career. In his seven total seasons with the Saints, he had 10 interceptions, eight forced fumbles, and eight sacks. Overall, he played in 199 games, starting 191 of them.

Jenkins retired after a 13-year career in the league this offseason and tweeted this, saying:

“Grateful. After 13 seasons, my time on the football field has come to an end. I’m just a boy from Piscataway, who through this game, became a champion in the sport and a champion for the people. My time on the field may be over, but I’ll never stop fighting for the people.”

