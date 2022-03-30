Malcolm Jenkins Retires After 13 Seasons in the NFL

Former Philadelphia Eagle and New Orleans Saint, Malcolm Jenkins, announced retirement on Wednesday, March 30th. Jenkins retires after a fantastic 13-year career in the NFL.

Over his 13 seasons, Malcolm won two Super Bowl rings and three Pro-Bowl nods. In 2010 with New Orleans, Jenkins was also elected to the All-Pro 2nd team.

Ryan Clark @Realrclark25



Congrats brother! Welcome to the rest of your life. We know you’ll be just as amazing in your new chapter!



See full video on YouTube! 2 time Super Bowl champion & 3 time pro bowler @MalcolmJenkins tells @thepivot crew that he is retiring after an amazing 13 year career!!

Malcolm Jenkins' career stats

As per Pro-Football-Reference.com, Jenkins played 199 games. He had 21 interceptions, seven touchdowns, 110 pass deflections, 20 forced fumbles, 13.5 sacks, 1,044 total tackles, 804 solo tackles, and 51 tackles for loss

His time with the Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles

Malcolm Jenkins spent the majority of his career in New Orleans, but he did spend almost half of it in Philadelphia.

His time in Philadelphia was very memorable as they achieved one of the best Super Bowl rings of all time. Malcolm also made a play in the Super Bowl that no Eagles fan will ever forget.

Hunter Simpson @HSimpsonNFL A play all Eagles fans shall remember until the end of time.

A play all Eagles fans shall remember until the end of time. https://t.co/PQR6T92AHP

The 2017-18 season was special for the Eagles, and Malcolm Jenkins played a big part in that. He was a great leader on and off the field for Philadelphia. As a team captain, he always encouraged and uplifted his fellow teammates. The defense that year easily had the best chemistry in the NFL.

His time with the New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints

New Orleans has been very good for Malcolm Jenkins and he has been very good for them. After finishing his last two seasons with this team, it's clear that they were home for Jenkins. He had a wonderful career and it was only right for him to finish right back when he started.

Jenkins received his first Super Bowl ring in 2010 with the New Orleans Saints while Drew Brees was still in his prime. Malcolm may not have had as big a part to play in their Super Bowl win as he did with the Eagles, but he will always be loved by the team's fans.

The one thing Saints fans and Eagles fans will always be able to agree on is how good Malcolm was to their franchise. There are very few players in the NFL that have as much humility as Jenkins does, especially humility paired with great play on the field.

Congratulations on retiring Malcolm! Best of luck to you for wherever your journey may take you next.

