  • Malcolm Rodriguez's wife Kennedy reveals favourite song from Taylor Swift's latest album she cannot stop dancing to

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Oct 09, 2025 11:54 GMT
Malcolm Rodriguez
Malcolm Rodriguez's wife Kennedy (Image Source: Getty and Instagram/@kennedyfrazer)

Malcolm Rodriguez’s wife, Kennedy, revealed her favorite Taylor Swift song from her recent album. She shared an Instagram video of her dancing in her kitchen.

Kennedy wore a striped blue-and-white co-ord set and showed her dance moves to Swift’s Father Figure song. She wrote a hilarious caption that said:

“Malc: ‘Are we really going to listen to it again?’”
“Me,” Keneddy added, showing off her dance moves.

Malcolm Rodriguez's wife Kennedy reveals favourite song from Taylor Swift's latest album/@kennedyfrazer

Father Figure is a song from Taylor Swift’s album, The Life of a Showgirl. The American Grammy-winning singer unveiled the cover of the album on her fiance Travis Kelce’s "New Heights" podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, retired NFL star Jason Kelce. The album was released on Oct. 3.

Malcolm Rodriguez’s wife Kennedy shares a glimpse of her trip with their daughter

Malcolm Rodriguez’s wife, Kennedy, has started preparing for Halloween. She offered a few glimpses of her pumpkin patch visit on Instagram.

Earlier this week, she shared pictures from her outing with a sweet caption, referencing the newest member of her family.

"An extra pumpkin in the patch this year" Kennedy wrote.
Kennedy took her daughter, Mia Jane, to the pumpkin patch as she prepared to celebrate her first Halloween. She wore a white top and denim pants with a white cap and carried a red bag. Mia wore a cream top and blue denim pants, and a white bow hairband.

Last month, Kennedy celebrated her daughter’s six-month birthday anniversary by sharing a post on Instagram. She posted a pictures with the caption:

"6 months with our Mia Jane."

While mother and daughter are preparing for Halloween, Malcolm Rodriguez is looking forward to returning to the NFL. He entered his fourth season with the Detroit Lions in 2025, but has not played so far. He suffered an injury in Week 13 last season and has since been on a break.

The Lions have performed well in their last four outings, winning all four with their only loss of the season coming against the Green Bay Packers, 27–13 in Week 1.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
