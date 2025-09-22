  • home icon
  • NFL
  Malik Nabers gives "death stare" to Russell Wilson after getting just 2 receptions in entire game as Giants lose 22-9 vs. Chiefs

Malik Nabers gives "death stare" to Russell Wilson after getting just 2 receptions in entire game as Giants lose 22-9 vs. Chiefs

By Arnold
Published Sep 22, 2025 18:25 GMT
Malik Nabers gives &quot;death stare&quot; to Russell Wilson after getting just 2 receptions in entire game as Giants lose 22-9 vs. Chiefs (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)
New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson struggled in his team's 22-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 on Sunday. Wilson went 18 of 32 for 160 yards with two interceptions and was booed by Giants fans during the contest at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants fans weren't the only ones who appeared to be upset with Wilson. Even the veteran QB's teammate, Malik Nabers, appeared to give Wilson a "death stare" during the fourth quarter of the contest.

Nabers had 13 yards on two receptions against Kansas City. The wideout wasn't able to make much of an impact due to Wilson's struggles.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Nabers has been one of the better offensive players for New York this season. In three games, he has posted 251 yards with two touchdowns on 16 receptions.

However, the Giants are still looking for their first win of the season.

Giants coach Brian Daboll remains coy on whether Russell Wilson will start in Week 4 vs. LA Chargers

NFL: New York Giants QB Russell Wilson - Source: Imagn
NFL: New York Giants QB Russell Wilson - Source: Imagn

After the loss to Kansas City, Giants coach Brian Daboll was asked whether he would consider benching Russell Wilson for New York's Week 4 game against the LA Chargers.

"Yeah, you guys have asked me about players after games," Daboll said. "I'm not gonna answer that."

Apart from booing Wilson, Giants fans also called for Jaxson Dart to lead the team's offense.

Following the game, Wilson opened up on the boos he received from the Giants fans.

"I think there's highs and lows, there's always tough moments," Wilson said. "You've got to have thick skin, you've got to be able to know who you are and the player that you are, know what you're capable of. I've been able to show that throughout my career and obviously last week and everything else too."
Daboll is in his fourth year with the Giants. However, the team has struggled for consistency ever since he was hired.

If the Giants want to make the playoffs, they need to turn things around quickly. Firstly, they will want to register a win on the board.

Arnold

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Edited by Arnold
