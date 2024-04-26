Malik Nabers' mother pens emotional letter as Giants WR officially kicks off NFL career

The mother of LSU standout Malik Nabers has penned an emotional letter to her son, as the Tigers wide receiver was selected sixth overall by the New York Giants on Thursday.

Nabers was the second wide receiver off the board, as the Arizona Cardinals took Marvin Harrison Jr. fourth overall. Nabers fell short of winning the Biletnikoff Award, which is given to the best wide receiver in college, by one point, as OSU's Harrison took the honor.

Following the Giants selecting Nabers, his mom wrote a heartfelt letter to The Players' Tribune:

"Hi Malik. Let me first start off by saying, Wow, you have defied all of the odds and overcame everything that was meant to tear you down. I think back 12 years ago, stood eight year old little boy before me who said, Mama I will play in the NFL one day. To be able to see this dream become reality has left me speechless. You are a trailblazer. A young man who pushed through adversity, stayed humble and rose to every occasion.

"Thank you for allowing me to guide you with words of encouragement. All advice that was given to you, you absorbed it like a sponge and applied it to your life. Draft night will be joyous for not only myself, but all of the family. We will all be there with you to witness this joyous occasion and stand 10 toes down with you always. In my eyes, you are the best player to ever play this game. Walk into your destiny. Your family will be there to support you and cheer you on always. Love you, Mama."

Malik Nabers becomes the Giants' top wide receiver heading into the 2024 NFL season and gives quarterback Daniel Jones a top weapon.

Nabers concluded his career at LSU as the all-time leader in receiving yards with 3,003. Last year, Nabers recorded 89 receptions for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Giants 'ecstatic' to get Malik Nabers

The New York Giants decided to stay put at sixth overall and select LSU WR Malik Nabers.

After the pick, general manager Joe Schoen said he was ecstatic with the pick and eager to have Nabers in the room.

"I'm comfortable where we are," Schoen said, via ESPN. "I'm ecstatic about [drafting] Malik... Malik was our guy. He's a guy we targeted. Again, we took him. You know the players that were on the board when we took him. It was Malik Nabers."

The Giants enter Day 2 of the NFL draft with two selections, the 47th overall pick in the second round, and in the third round, New York selects the 70th overall.