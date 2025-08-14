Malik Nabers reveals special tribute to honor late LSU teammate Kyren Lacy in 2025 NFL season [PIC]

New York Giants wideout Malik Nabers paid a special tribute to his late LSU teammate Kyren Lacy. On Wednesday, Nabers shared a picture of a personalized thigh pad featuring himself and Lacy together on his Instagram story.

Ad

Image via cantguard_malik Instagram

Lacy, who took part in the NFL Combine earlier this year, died in Houston on April 24. He died of apparent suicide in his car while being pursued by authorities.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lacy died two days before his grand jury evidence hearing. He was accused of killing a 78-year-old man in a fatal car accident in December last year.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Lacy began his collegiate career at Louisiana in 2020. He transferred to LSU in 2022 and played three years with the Tigers. Nabers and Lacy were teammates during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Giants WR Malik Nabers plans to honor Kyren Lacy if he scores a touchdown in the 2025 season

NFL: New York Giants WR Malik Nabers - Source: Imagn

In an interview with Bleacher Report in July, Malik Nabers said that he plans to honor Kyren Lacy with a special celebration if he scores a touchdown for the Giants in the upcoming season.

Ad

“I got a little dance, you know, my great friend that passed away this year, Kyren Lacy," Nabers said. "You know he used to do a dance, I’m sure you know, it’s on College Football now. So, I’mma be switching out of those dances that he used to do when we used to play together, so just to honor him and everybody remembers his name. So I would just wanna, you know, show gratitude to him, so a couple of his dances I’m gonna be showing during the season.”

Ad

The Giants drafted Nabers with the No. 6 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He had a fabulous rookie season, posting 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns on 109 receptions, earning a Pro Bowl honor.

The Giants will open their 2025 season on the road against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.