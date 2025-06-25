Malik Nabers sends cryptic message to Odell Beckham Jr. on Giants reunion amid free agent WR's latest comments

Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the most high-profile free agents on the market heading into the 2025 NFL season. On Tuesday, the wideout sparked a rumor that he could return to the New York Giants after an Instagram post with his son outside MetLife Stadium.

"Mannn yo daddy did some Krazy shxt here 😭😭… we changed the game n inspired a generation who came behind us. We still got more to do… I’m loving every second I get wit u n can’t wait to see what u do in this world…. Ur turn twin✊🏾🤙🏾," Beckham captioned his IG post.

Giants wideout Malik Nabers also added fuel to the speculation with an interesting comment on Beckham's IG post.

"We still got work to do😏," Nabers wrote.

Image via Odell Beckham Jr Instagram

Nabers was one of the few bright spots in New York's offense last season. The wideout recorded 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns on 109 receptions across 15 games.

Although Nabers is expected to play another critical role in the Giants offense in the 2025 season, his recent Instagram activity suggests that he might want Beckham to join him at the franchise to take some of the offensive load off his shoulders.

Beckham has been a free agent since the Miami Dolphins released him in December. However, he has not found a team ahead of next season.

Odell Beckham Jr. played five seasons with the New York Giants

Former New York Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. - Source: Imagn

The Giants took Odell Beckham Jr. with the No. 12 pick in the 2014 NFL draft. He hit the ground running and won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Beckham earned all three Pro Bowl honors during his five years with the Giants. In March 2019, he was traded to the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns released Beckham on Nov. 8, 2021. He was signed on a one-year contract with the LA Rams and won the Super Bowl with them later that season.

Beckham did not sign with a team in the 2022 season since he was recovering from an ACL injury. He signed for the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year deal in 2023 before playing one season with the Dolphins in 2024.

It remains to be seen if Beckham will return to the Giants for the 2025 season.

