Malik Nabers throws shade at Daniel Jones and 2024 QB room after Giants make roster changes

The New York Giants have decided to bench veteran quarterback Russell Wilson for rookie Jaxson Dart for their Week 4 clash against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.Dart will be the sixth different quarterback that wide receiver Malik Nabers will be catching for since his debut last season. He has caught passes from Daniel Jones, Tommy DeVito, Drew Lock, Tim Boyle and Russell Wilson so far.When Nabers was asked about his learning experience playing under different quarterbacks last season, he took a subtle jab at Jones and the other signal-callers.&quot;They gonna find a way to get No. 1 the ball,&quot; Nabers said.Despite the change-ups, Nabers had a phenomenal rookie year for the Giants, setting the franchise record for single-season receptions with 109, eclipsing Steve Smith's 107.The 22-year-old also set the record for most receptions by a player in his rookie season, earning All-Rookie Team and Pro Bowl honors.Nabers is dealing with a shoulder injury that he sustained during the clash against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. The sophomore wide receiver missed Wednesday's practice and his availability for Sunday's clash against the Chargers remains uncertain.“I’ll see,” Nabers said on his availability. “Decisions will be made closer to the game.”Giants WR Malik Nabers is backing rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart for Chargers clashMalik Nabers' availability will be a big boost for Dart, making his first start against a strong Chargers defensive unit. The wide receiver praised the rookie quarterbacks ahead of the Week 4 clash.“He’s done a great job of just being ready,” Nabers said. “I see him during practice — he’s behind taking those [mental] reps, voicing over the plays to the other receivers. On scout team, he’s always been accurate, whether that’s using his legs, pushing the ball down the field, being smart with the football.”However, even if Nabers is available for the Chargers game, the star wide receiver did not participate in any preseason games; hence, he is unfamiliar with Dart's passing style. But Nabers is supporting the rookie quarterback and is backing the coach's decision.“I have spent time with him through the season, now, offseason, so I’m going to support him,” Nabers said. “The decision is not up to me. My job is to run routes, catch the ball no matter who’s throwing me the football. I still have a job to do: Go play football.”Dart's starting role comes in the wake of Russell Wilson's underwhelming start to the season. Fans are expecting the rookie quarterback to inspire the offense amid recent struggles.