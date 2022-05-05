"That was the toughest moment" - Malik Willis' QB coach explains how Steelers ditched Liberty star for Kenny Pickett

Malik Willis was told that the Pittsburgh Steelers were going to select Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Willis’ quarterback coach at Liberty, Sean McEvoy, told The Athletic that the Steelers passing on him was tough as the Liberty quarterback felt confident Pittsburgh would draft him:

"Pittsburgh was the tough one. That was the one Malik felt good about, with the conversations Malik had with the Pittsburgh higher-ups and decision-makers during the process and his visit.”

McEvoy stated that the quarterback’s name not being called on the first night of the NFL Draft was the toughest moment and the thought of being drafted in the first round slowly went away:

“That was the toughest moment of Thursday night. Because then, what’s next? There weren’t a lot of teams at the end of the first round that were looking at a QB... The idea is kind of slipping away of being a first-round pick as those last few picks dwindled away.”

The prospect himself has stated that he holds no hard feelings towards the teams that passed him in the draft, saying:

"I always have a chip on my shoulder, I don't think the draft can put another chip on my shoulder. It's cool. God put me here for a reason. I'm not going to be mad for being where I am because a lot of people wish they could be here."

Willis Goes to the Titans in Round Three

Malik WIllis at the 2022 NFL Draft - Red Carpet

In the third round, the Tennessee Titans drafted Willis as he was still in Las Vegas waiting to be selected. The quarterback was surrounded by family and friends when he received a call saying he was going to Tennessee.

He said that he’s blessed to play at the next level and is grateful to be a member of the Titans:

"I'm blessed to have somewhere to call home and appreciative for the opportunity to play at the next level. At the end of the day when you don't have control over something, it's not something that you can really get mad at. I'm just grateful to be here and to be a Tennessee Titan."

Last season, he had 2,857 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with Liberty. Despite his fall in the draft, the 22-year-old signal-caller showed the same poise and calm as he does in the pocket. When the 2022 season starts, he will begin his career with Tennessee.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Malik Willis be a success at the Tennessee Titans? Yes No 9 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell