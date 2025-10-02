“Man exaggerated and quit on his team”: NFL fans react to Lamar Jackson’s return timeline after Ravens QB suffered hamstring injury vs. Chiefs

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson suffered a hamstring injury during the team's 37-20 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. However, uncertainty surrounding his availability persisted until the latest update on Thursday.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, Jackson is out for the Week 5 game against the Houston Texans and could likely miss the following game against the Los Angeles Rams.

"#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (hamstring) is not currently expected to play this Sunday vs the #Texans, nor next week vs the #Rams (outside of faster healing, which still can be deceptive).

"The bye week is after that. That’s a good safe window to help better ensure the hamstring issue doesn’t reappear later in the season when it counts more."

JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (hamstring) is not currently expected to play this Sunday vs the #Texans, nor next week vs the #Rams (outside of faster healing, which still can be deceptive). The bye week is after that. That’s a good safe window to help better ensure the hamstring issue doesn’t reappear later in the season when it counts more.

Fans reacted to the update on Jackson's injury status on social media.

"Man exaggerated and quit in his team. Now he has to keep the lie going lol. Quit on the season lol."

"Hamstring injuries can linger for a long time and are very easy to re-aggravate. The Ravens might be cooked."

"Sit him until Cincinnati visits Nov. 27. That's the first of four division games in the final six weeks. Just win the division and be at full speed for the playoffs."

"Awww qb has a pulled hammy so he can’t throw the ball in pocket?? This is when you know your not a qb"

"The Ravens will be out of the playoff race by then 😂"

Lamar Jackson didn't practice on Wednesday and missed practice again on Thursday due to his injury. The Ravens are 1-3 for the season and the next two games could be a decisive factor for their postseason hopes.

Lamar Jackson could return for Ravens after the bye week

After Jackson missed practice on Wednesday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh, who had ruled out the quarterback's return during the Chiefs game due to his injury, shared an update on his progress.

“Lamar’s working,” Harbaugh said. “He is doing a great job.”

ESPN's Adam Schefter echoed Josina Anderson's words, saying he feels unlikely Jackson will return for the next two games and could have a month off due to the bye week after Week 6.

