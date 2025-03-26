“Man is on his Geno Smith arc” - NFL fans react to Dolphins' Zach Wilson not giving up on starting QB hopes

Zach Wilson signed for the Miami Dolphins in free agency this offseason. The quarterback is aiming to revive his career and potentially take over as Miami's QB1 for the 2025 season.

Ad

On Monday, Wilson spoke to the AP and outlined his plans to push Tua Tagovailoa for the Dolphins' starting role, and fans had wild reactions to the player's comments. Some backed Wilson, likening him to Geno Smith, who won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2022 with the Seattle Seahawks.

"Man is on his Geno Smith Arch," one tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"It's possible… Gino Smith did it," one wrote.

Some even highlighted that Wilson worked hard during his one season with the Denver Broncos in 2024.

"He can. He was humble and hard working last season under Payton. I think he will get another shot," a third commented.

"Yall hating. Guy gained his confidence in Denver again he’s gonna ball when he gets the chance," another added.

Ad

A few others also trolled Wilson for his comments about wanting to be the Dolphins' QB1 next season.

"He can definitely be a starter, but I disagree with the “in this league” part unfortunately," one wrote.

"He’s broken mentally," another added.

The New York Jets drafted Wilson with the No. 2 pick in 2021. However, he struggled during his three seasons with the Green Gang. The Jets traded Wilson to the Broncos in 2024, but he did not play a single game for the franchise last season.

Ad

It will be interesting to see whether Wilson can put in the hard work this offseason to potentially add competition for the QB1 role in Miami, which is currently firmly in Tagovailoa's grasp.

A look at Zach Wilson's contract with the Miami Dolphins

NFL: Former Denver Broncos QB Zach Wilson - Source: Imagn

The Dolphins agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with Zach Wilson in free agency. The quarterback's money is fully guaranteed, but it could grow to $10 million based on performance incentives.

Ad

“I still believe I can be a starter in this league whenever that opportunity comes,” Wilson told the AP. “And so I just try to put myself in the best situation with the best team and coaches and do the absolute best that I can.”

Throughout his NFL career so far, Wilson has completed 556 of 993 passes for 6,293 yards with 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. He has also rushed for 498 yards and five touchdowns.

In 33 games as a starter with the Jets, Zach Wilson had a 12-21 record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.