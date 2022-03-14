Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to conversation with Tom Brady 

Tom Brady and Cristiano Ronaldo's meeting had the world buzzing. The latter surpassed everyone else on the official FIFA list of goalscorers as he scored a hat-trick in Manchester United's 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur. Later they caught up, and Cristiano Ronaldo praised Tom Brady, saying it was a pleasure to share thoughts and ideas with another GOAT (Greatest of All-Time).

Tom Brady witnesses Cristiano Ronaldo create history

Tom Brady turned up at Old Trafford at Manchester United's home stadium, posting that he was looking forward to their Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur. He mentioned Harry Kane by name in the post, with the England captain and Tottenham talisman being one of the most clinical strikers of this generation. However, he confirmed he would be supporting Manchester United in the match.

The other person he tagged in his post, Cristiano Ronaldo, stole the show, though. He scored three goals in the game, which in itself was impressive, but it took him to 807 career goals, which is more than any other player, as per FIFA.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Tom Brady met up after the game, with Brady coming down onto the pitch. Other Manchester United players met him, but the highlight of his welcome had to be Ronaldo coming out to greet him. After the game, Cristiano had already put his tracksuit on and changed out of his game studs, and he welcomed the former quarterback in flip flops.

But it was Ronaldo calling Brady the GOAT that was perhaps most pertinent at different levels. It showed the respect Ronaldo has for Brady. It also confirmed that Ronaldo considers himself the greatest of all time, and in terms of pure goalscoring statistics, it is hard to argue.

At the end of the day, it was also a reminder that even the greatest sportsperson will one day hang their boots up for good. Even an unexpected u-turn like Tom Brady's won't last forever. It's imperative to enjoy Cristiano Ronaldo's greatness until he plays because he will not be there forever either.

