Manti Te’o outlines how Aaron Rodgers can get through gruelling rehab process after Jets QB’s Achilles injury

Aaron Rodgers' 2023 season ended before it started as he tore his Achilles vs. the New York Giants.

He played a total of four snaps before the Jets ruled him out for the rest of the season. At age 39, Rodgers' recovery process is going to be much tougher for him if he decides to play another season.

Former NFL linebacker Manti Te'o, who tore his Achilles as a member of the Chargers in 2016, gave some advice to Rodgers as he recovers from the significant injury:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"When it comes to the rehab for an Achilles, it is probably one of the hardest rehabs because technology nowadays, when it comes to an ACL or any type of knee injury, by the time they're done, it's basically a branded knee. With an Achilles, they basically just take that Achilles that just snapped and they sell it back together. So it's a cat and mouse game where you can't stretch it that much."

Expand Tweet

Aaron Rodgers is 'heartbroken' following his Achilles injury

Aaron Rodgers during the Buffalo Bills v New York Jets

Following his season-ending injury, Aaron Rodgers took to Instagram and shared how heartbroken he is following the injury.

Via his Instagram:

"I'm completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today."

Expand Tweet

The Jets acquired Rodgers this off-season from the Green Bay Packers in hopes of becoming a Super Bowl contender.

They finished last season 7-10 under Zach Wilson but benched him late into the season after poor play.

Now, the Jets will be led by Wilson for the rest of the season and are committed to him being their starter. They're in search of a veteran backup and have Tim Boyle on their practice squad.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Manti Te'o, Up & Adams Show, and H/T Sportskeeda