"We all owe Manti Te'o an apology" - NFL fans heartbroken as video shows ex-Notre Dame star devastated in tears

A Netflix documentary revolving around former linebacker Manti Te'o's infamous 'catfish' girlfriend was released this week. Scenes in the two-part documentary showcased him getting teary-eyed as he expressed his emotions and told his story to the world a decade later.

He was heavily scrutinized in 2013 for falling for a hoax online wherein an acquaintance pretended to be his girlfriend under an alias for nearly two years. When the story broke out nearly 10 years ago, he was met with a lot of abuse and ridicule for his naivete.

However, upon the release of the documentary, which provided him with a platform to tell his side of the story, fans were left feeling remorseful and apologetic for Te'o.

Thor Nystrom @thorku We all owe Manti Te'o an apology We all owe Manti Te'o an apology https://t.co/a5xBCjrUp5

Kacy Standohar @kacystandohar Things I learned from the Manti Te’o documentary.



1. The media owes him an apology.

2. We as a society owe him an apology.

3. The NFL owes him an apology.



He has EVERY reason to be bitter and pissed off still, yet he forgives everyone, including Ronaiah, for this. Things I learned from the Manti Te’o documentary. 1. The media owes him an apology. 2. We as a society owe him an apology. 3. The NFL owes him an apology. He has EVERY reason to be bitter and pissed off still, yet he forgives everyone, including Ronaiah, for this.

Bobby Belt @BobbyBeltTX The Manti Te'o documentary makes my stomach hurt. Ronaiah Tuiasosopo is the absolute worst. The Manti Te'o documentary makes my stomach hurt. Ronaiah Tuiasosopo is the absolute worst.

Matt Drabble @DrabbleMatt The ending to the Manti Te’o documentary was very powerful & the series itself was more insightful than I anticipated.



So happy for Te’o that he got to tell the story we all thought we knew but can’t help feeling sorry for him that he didn’t get the chance sooner given his pain. The ending to the Manti Te’o documentary was very powerful & the series itself was more insightful than I anticipated.So happy for Te’o that he got to tell the story we all thought we knew but can’t help feeling sorry for him that he didn’t get the chance sooner given his pain. https://t.co/8uj5cClK8M

Judy Battista @judybattista I watched the Manti Te'o doc on Netflix last night -- I have so much respect for how he came through this and his capacity for forgiveness. Just a baffling, sad story. I watched the Manti Te'o doc on Netflix last night -- I have so much respect for how he came through this and his capacity for forgiveness. Just a baffling, sad story.

Brandon Zenner @KWCHBrandon Just finished the Manti Te’o documentary. A heartbreaking story.



Nobody deserves what that man had to go through — just because he cared for someone.



It’s clear that Manti is one of the mentally toughest people on Earth, and we all owe him an apology.



Just be kind to people. Just finished the Manti Te’o documentary. A heartbreaking story.Nobody deserves what that man had to go through — just because he cared for someone.It’s clear that Manti is one of the mentally toughest people on Earth, and we all owe him an apology.Just be kind to people.

Darren Rovell @darrenrovell After watching the Manti Te’o doc, I come away with one thought: I just wish that this whole story could have been told so much sooner.



Manti deserved to find peace faster than he did. After watching the Manti Te’o doc, I come away with one thought: I just wish that this whole story could have been told so much sooner. Manti deserved to find peace faster than he did.

NFL Rumors @nflrums Former #Chargers 2nd rd pick Manti Te'o and his real wife. Much respect for him after watching the Netflix documentary and all he went through. Former #Chargers 2nd rd pick Manti Te'o and his real wife. Much respect for him after watching the Netflix documentary and all he went through. https://t.co/CmLnX2i3rj

Micky Quinn @MickyQuinnDJ How is the person who did that to Manti Te’o not in jail? And how the media treated him was disgusting. Pretty much cost him his dream.



But.. What a strong dude, with outlook on life to be admired. How is the person who did that to Manti Te’o not in jail? And how the media treated him was disgusting. Pretty much cost him his dream. But.. What a strong dude, with outlook on life to be admired.

Sam ♔ @samuelsiphone Manti Te’o, on a Netflix doc which he knew would be viewed by millions, had one thing to say to the person who ruined his life: “I forgive you. I hope your family is cool”



Life is too short. Dude lives with nothing but love Manti Te’o, on a Netflix doc which he knew would be viewed by millions, had one thing to say to the person who ruined his life: “I forgive you. I hope your family is cool”Life is too short. Dude lives with nothing but love

In January 2013, the biggest news in the country was that a 19-year-old college football star had dedicated his season to his dead girlfriend who didn't exist. Te'o was an important player on his team in 2012 when he learned that his grandma and his girlfriend both died on the same day.

His 22-year-old 'girlfriend', Stanford student Lennay Kekua had apparently died in a road crash, with whom he had an online-exclusive relationship. A few months later, news outlet Deadspin reported that Lenny Kekua did not exist and was in fact a friend who was pretending to be Lenny.

In a matter of moments, the Heisman-finalist's life was turned upside-down. There was an incessant flow of memes and jokes ridiculing Te'o. Still, he focused on his career and was picked in the second round of the 2013 draft by the Chargers and proceeded to play in the NFL for eight years.

Wasted potential and a source of inspiration: An overlook of Manti Te'o's NFL career

Manti Te'o played for the San Diego Chargers in 2014

Linebacker Manti Te'o led his side - Fighting Irish of Notre-Dame - to the BCS National Championship Game in 2012. He was a Heisman finalist and was one of the most decorated defensive players in college football history, winning the Butkus Award among others.

He was destined for a glittering career among the pros until the catfishing incident caused a major setback.

Nonetheless, he was picked in the second round of the 2013 draft by the Chargers, who played in San Diego back then. He, unfortunately, had an injury-riddled career and made just 48 starts in the league.

He had stints with the Saints from 2017-19, with the Bears in 2020, but is currently not signed to any team roster. He had incredible potential as a collegiate player but was ultimately unable to reach the highs he was capable of.

