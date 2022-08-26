"When I look at you…I'm home" - Manti Te'o expresses incredibly special bond with baby girl Hiromi

A Netflix documentary revolving around former linebacker Manti Te'o's infamous "catfish" incident was released last week. Scenes in the two-part documentary showcased him getting teary-eyed as he expressed his emotions and told his story to the world a decade after the incident.

But Te'o appears to have found happiness and is leading a comfortable life with the millions he earned during his career. Te'o married personal fitness instructor Jovi Nicole Engbino in 2020. The two welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Hiro, that same year.

Te'o has an Instagram account where he gives regular updates about his family life. In a recent post, he wrote:

"When I look at you…I'm home ❤️ #daddysgirl."

Te'o has been through a lot of adversity in his life. He was destined for a glittering career on the pro circuit until the catfishing incident tarnished his image. Nonetheless, he persevered, made it to the NFL, and had a decent career in the league.

He now leads a life away from the limelight and devotes his time to his family. He recently joined Transcend, a telehealth provider that works exclusively with athletes.

How many kids does Manti Te'o have?

The former Notre Dame linebacker has a one-year-old daughter named Hiromi. He has expressed that the couple also has another child, a son, on the way. In an interview with CBS, he stated:

"I am a loving and caring husband, I have a great wife. I have a daughter, and we have a son on the way."

The happy family also has an English Bulldog named Prince, of whom Te'o often shares pictures on Instagram.

Manti Te'o is a Heisman finalist and one of the most decorated defensive players in college football history, winning the Butkus Award, among others. He was picked in the second round of the 2013 draft by the Chargers, who played in San Diego back then. Unfortunately, he had an injury-riddled career and made just 48 starts in the league.

He had stints with the New Orleans Saints from 2017-19 and the Chicago Bears in 2020 but is currently not signed to any team roster. He had incredible potential as a collegiate player but was ultimately unable to reach the highs he was capable of.

Edited by Piyush Bisht