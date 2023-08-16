Many NFL fans have by now seen Netflix's documentary "Quarterback," which featured Marcus Mariota as one of three quarterbacks whom film crews followed throughout the 2022 season.

It gave an in-depth and behind-the-scenes look at everything that goes on in a season. As the series is looking to make its second season, a host of quarterbacks have declined to be a part of it.

That includes Trevor Lawrence, Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts. Lawrence said it wasn't the right time for him.

On the "Up & Adams Show," Marcus Mariota, a former Atlanta Falcons quarterback, gave his thoughts on his experience with the documentary.

"I think at the end of the day, it is a lot of an ask," Mariota said. "You're showing kind of how you go about your business. And I think what, for me at least, it wasn't a distraction. And I really appreciate that they took the time to give us the space. My wife was going through our pregnancy with our first child, and they were very respectful.

"And I think a lot of people have hesitations about kind of access. For me, they really made it easy for us. And we really just got an opportunity to share a little bit about ourselves, but also a little bit about the process to be a quarterback, and the NFL."

Marcus Mariota now a backup in Philadelphia

Marcus Mariota

Change is as good as a holiday, and after spending just one season in Atlanta, Mariota is now with the Philadelphia Eagles.

As seen in the "Quarterback" documentary last season, Mariota was the starting quarterback for 13 games (going 5-8) before coach Arthur Smith made a change.

Mariota, at the time, was dealing with an injury, and he decided to have season-ending surgery to get himself right (which was played out on the show). Now, he is Jalen Hurts' backup for the Eagles and played in the first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Marcus Mariota finished 7-for-11 for 58 yards while rushing four times for 29 yards as well against Baltimore.

It was a good start, and Mariota will look to step in if needed throughout the 2023 season, but Eagles fans hope that doesn't happen as that would mean Hurts is injured.

Overall, the Eagles have a superb backup on Marcus Mariota, and many have a different connection with him after his appearance on the show last year.