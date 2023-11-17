Mark Andrews ankle injury: Ravens HC gives gruesome update on $56,000,000 TE's health

Mark Andrews went down in the first drive of the game for the Ravens against the Bengals with an ankle injury. He walked off on his own, before being medically examined and then was ruled out for the game after a visit to the X-Ray room. He was seen walking on crutches with his leg in a cast.

While many Baltimore fans would have hoped that he will be back soon to lead their playoff charge, head coach John Harbaugh has given an update that is sure to increase the gloominess in the city going into the winter. Mark Andrews is likely out for the season with the ankle injury. The head coach said,

“Unfortunately on the negative side, Mark Andrews has a very serious ankle injury. It looks Iike a season-ending injury. So our prayers will be with Mark.”

Mark Andrews to have MRI

Mark Andrews will now have an MRI in the morning to ascertain the damage. But the initial look was bad and the head coach has now come out and confirmed the worst. It is a big blow to the Baltimore Ravens as they look well placed for the postseason. Their biggest concern now has to be with further injuries after Lamar Jackson twisted his ankle in the game too and Odell Beckham Jr. left the match late with a left shoulder injury.

Not having Andrews for the regular season and playoffs will rob them of their key offensive tool. He has had 59 targets in nine games this season and 43 receptions. Before Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers gave the Ravens some depth in the wide receiver position, they have historically been heavily reliant on their tight end to get the yards.

The connection between Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews often makes a crucial difference to the team even with other receivers in place. A good analogous situation can be seen with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, where if the Chiefs tight end is missing, the quarterback seems to lack options despite having other wide receivers.

It is why the Ravens are paying him the big money and he has a 4-year $56 million contract in place. It makes him among the highest earners in the position behind the likes of George Kittle, TJ Hockenson, the aforementioned Kelce, and Dallas Goedert. Without his availability, others will have to pull out all stops to show that they can keep the offense churning in his absence.