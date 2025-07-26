Mark Andrews' girlfriend, Elena Yates, joined the NFL star at a training camp to cheer for him. The Baltimore Ravens tight end is gearing up for the upcoming season, and this week and started with his practice.His girlfriend shared a romantic photo with Andrews on Instagram. The couple shared a side hug, and Yates tagged Andrews in the story. She captioned the picture with a purple heart emoji.Mark Andrews' GF Elena Yates shares romantic sideline memory with TE from Ravens training camp visit /@elenayatesFor the training camp, Mark Andrews wore his No. 89 jersey, while his girlfriend donned a short, black dress paired with white shoes and sunglasses.This offseason, the couple has enjoyed plenty of quality time together. On May 9, Elena shared a romantic snap with her beau on Instagram. The two also enjoyed an outing by a poolside. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarlier in February, they went on a vacation to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.Elena Yates shares a glimpse of her summer photo dumpIn an Instagram post on Thursday, Elena Yates shared a series of snaps from her summer outings. She posted a few pictures with her friends, some of the food, and shots of beautiful locations. She captioned the post with a one-word caption.&quot;summer,&quot; Elena wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn one of the photos, Elen posed for a selfie from her car, wearing a white top. In another, she was seen with friends in a white short dress.Meanwhile, ahead of training camp, Mark Andrews was at the Dexcom U Singing Day Camp. He spent time with young athletes and shared a few moments from the outing on Instagram with a caption:&quot;What a time at Dexcom U Signing Day Camp 💯 I was honored to host and spend time with this incredible group of athletes who are proving every day that diabetes doesn’t define them, it drives them.&quot;Season 4 of Dexcom U is officially here! 21 athletes. 12 sports. One powerful community. Can’t wait to watch this crew inspire the next generation. Let’s get to work.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMark Andrews is preparing for his eighth season with the Baltimore Ravens. They will kick off the campaign on Sept. 8 against the Buffalo Bills.