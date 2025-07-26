  • home icon
  Mark Andrews' GF, Elena Yates, shares romantic sideline memory with TE from Ravens training camp visit 

Mark Andrews' GF, Elena Yates, shares romantic sideline memory with TE from Ravens training camp visit 

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Jul 26, 2025 10:30 GMT
Mark Andrews
Mark Andrews' GF, Elena Yates (Image Source: Instagram/@mandrews)

Mark Andrews' girlfriend, Elena Yates, joined the NFL star at a training camp to cheer for him. The Baltimore Ravens tight end is gearing up for the upcoming season, and this week and started with his practice.

His girlfriend shared a romantic photo with Andrews on Instagram. The couple shared a side hug, and Yates tagged Andrews in the story. She captioned the picture with a purple heart emoji.

Mark Andrews' GF Elena Yates shares romantic sideline memory with TE from Ravens training camp visit
Mark Andrews' GF Elena Yates shares romantic sideline memory with TE from Ravens training camp visit /@elenayates

For the training camp, Mark Andrews wore his No. 89 jersey, while his girlfriend donned a short, black dress paired with white shoes and sunglasses.

This offseason, the couple has enjoyed plenty of quality time together. On May 9, Elena shared a romantic snap with her beau on Instagram. The two also enjoyed an outing by a poolside.

Earlier in February, they went on a vacation to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.

Elena Yates shares a glimpse of her summer photo dump

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Elena Yates shared a series of snaps from her summer outings. She posted a few pictures with her friends, some of the food, and shots of beautiful locations. She captioned the post with a one-word caption.

"summer," Elena wrote in the caption.
In one of the photos, Elen posed for a selfie from her car, wearing a white top. In another, she was seen with friends in a white short dress.

Meanwhile, ahead of training camp, Mark Andrews was at the Dexcom U Singing Day Camp. He spent time with young athletes and shared a few moments from the outing on Instagram with a caption:

"What a time at Dexcom U Signing Day Camp 💯 I was honored to host and spend time with this incredible group of athletes who are proving every day that diabetes doesn’t define them, it drives them.
"Season 4 of Dexcom U is officially here! 21 athletes. 12 sports. One powerful community. Can’t wait to watch this crew inspire the next generation. Let’s get to work."

Mark Andrews is preparing for his eighth season with the Baltimore Ravens. They will kick off the campaign on Sept. 8 against the Buffalo Bills.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

