Mark Andrews’ girlfriend Elena Yates sends public message Ravens TE after painful defeat to Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs

Mark Andrews did not exactly have it easy in the 2023 season.

The Baltimore Ravens' primary tight end was hobbled by injuries from the onset, beginning with a quad injury that kept him out of action for the season opener against the Houston Texans. Then in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals, he broke his fibula and hurt his ankle on a tackle by linebacker Logan Wilson and had to undergo surgery, sidelining him until the team's AFC Championship Game loss vs. the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday.

Still, his girlfriend Elena Yates was unfazed by it, posting this message on Instagram:

"Loved watching you do what you do best💜Can’t wait to be back & better than ever!! Until next season"

Who is Elena Yates? A brief profile of Mark Andrews' girlfriend

Mark Andrews has become the dual-threat quarterback's primary passing target, breaking several franchise records and making three Pro Bowls. However, his personal life had been mostly unknown, save for the fact that he is diabetic and wears an insulin pump off the field... until Elena Yates suddenly appeared with him. So who is she?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Yates is currently a student at the College of Charleston, where she is currently taking up the degree of Bachelor of Science in Marketing and is a member of the Tri-Delta Sorority.

She also served as a part-time sales associate at women's fashion and lifestyle brand LoveShackFancy and is currently a freelance ambassador, marketing products on social media with a follower count of 100,000 on TikTok and 21,000 on Instagram.

Back in October, she had hinted at her relationship with Andrews in a video on TikTok

"...I’ve been going to a lot of football games.My boyfriend is a tight end on the Baltimore Ravens, which is fun… I don’t know what to say because it’s my first time talking about this.

“We’ve been dating for four months, like a week after I turned 21 we went out to dinner, it was great, [we] hit it off… My roommates and I, we watch his games every Sunday.”

The tight end has yet to acknowledge the relationship on his own social media accounts.