Mark Andrews hails Lamar Jackson’s passing ability following Ravens QB’s $260M extension - “His balls are incredible”

By Adam Schultz
Modified Jun 04, 2023 22:34 GMT
Andrews has hailed Jackson's passing ability.

The Baltimore Ravens have had an offseason to remember. After it looked like Lamar Jackson could be headed out the door, he signed an extension. Now, he has two new weapons in Odell Beckham Jr. and the newly drafted Zay Flowers.

Let's not forget that Jackson has one of the best tight ends in his corner in Mark Andrews, too. Last season, the Ravens offense was nearly Andrews or bust. Now, with a host of other weapons, Baltimore can get teams any way they want.

After Todd Monken and his more vertical style of offense has been incorperated during OTA's, there has been a shift. Lamar Jackson throws more and runs less, which is fine with Andrews.

Andrews said via Baltimore's official website:

“Just coming back here and seeing him throw, seeing the way he's seeing the game, his balls are incredible, [and] he's putting the balls on the money. So, he looks incredible."

Andrews continued:

"And yes, I think him throwing the ball [more] is a good thing. Obviously, his legs are incredible and special – unlike anybody else – but so is his arm. So, I'm proud of him, and I know he's ready to work and grind and get together and make this team great."
What are expectations for Lamar Jackson's Ravens next season?

Denver Broncos v Baltimore Ravens
On paper, the Ravens have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, but of course, games aren't won on paper. Baltimore has the likes of Lamar Jackson, Beckham Jr., Flowers, Andrews, free agent Nelson Agholor, and the returning Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay. Suddenly, Baltimore looks loaded.

However, it will all be about having it all come together when the regular season rolls around.

Many expect the Ravens to not only challenge for their division, but also the AFC and the Super Bowl with the offseason they have had. It's hard to argue that fact.

Whether or not Monken's offense will be the lightning rod for Lamar Jackson to showcase his throwing ability is unknown. If OTA's is anything to go by, then the Ravens are going to be fun to watch this year.

