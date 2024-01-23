Mark Andrews Injury Update: Latest on Ravens TE’s status for AFC Championship Game vs Chiefs

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews cracked his fibula and had an ankle ligament injury in Week 11 when he was tackled by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson.

The injury sidelined him for the remainder of the regular season. Heading into their divisional round matchup against the Houston Texans, the team activated Andrews off of the injured reserve list with a chance to play. However, Andrews wasn't good to go and missed this weekend's action. The Ravens didn't need him in the end as they earned a 34-10 victory over the Texans.

As the Ravens now get ready to face the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend, head coach John Harbaugh gave an update on Andrews' status:

"We'll just see how it goes. We're looking forward to it. He practiced last week and I'm sure he'll practice again this week. If he's ready to play, he'll play."

It seems as if Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens are taking a slow, cautious approach with Andrews. Harbaugh gave a similar about cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who missed this past weekend's game with a calf injury:

"I'm pretty sure if he can be out there, he'll for sure be out there," Harbaugh said.

Mark Andrews would be a great addition for Ravens as they take on Chiefs this weekend

Mark Andrews during Baltimore Ravens v Arizona Cardinals

Mark Andrews is one of the best tight ends in the NFL. Getting Andrews back would be huge for the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday.

Before cracking his fibula and missing the rest of the regular season, Andrews was having one of the best seasons of any tight end. He recorded 45 catches for 544 yards and scored six touchdowns in 10 games played.

The Chiefs showed just how effective great play from a tight end could help lead them to victory. Their star tight end, Travis Kelce, scored the two touchdown passes that Patrick Mahomes threw in Sunday's game.

While they're two different players, Kelce and Andrews are certainly their respective teams' best targets.

As championship Sunday is almost here, teams are starting to get less and less healthy, but getting Andrews back for Baltimore would be huge for their offense.

