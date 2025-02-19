Mark Andrews rumors: Ravens could cut TE to save $11,000,000 in cap space for 2025

The Baltimore Ravens find themselves in a crucial situation with tight end Mark Andrews as the new league year approaches. The team must evaluate if parting ways with their star tight end makes financial sense for their 2025 roster construction.

Andrews is a three-time Pro Bowler and the Ravens' all-time leading touchdown receiver. He has been an important weapon of Baltimore's offense since joining the team as a third-round pick in 2018.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano on Wednesday, Andrews carries a $16.9 million cap hit for the upcoming season. The Ravens could save $11 million by releasing him before his March 17 roster bonus comes due.

"Andrews is set to make $11 million in 2025 -- a $4 million roster bonus due on March 17 and $7 million in salary," Graziano wrote. "His salary cap number is $16.9 million, and because his salary is not guaranteed, the Ravens could save $11 million on this year's cap if they cut him before the roster bonus is due."

NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

The veteran tight end showed his value in 2024, leading the team with 11 touchdown receptions while recording 55 catches for 673 yards. However, his final game ended with a costly fumble and a dropped two-point conversion in Baltimore's playoff loss to Buffalo.

Mark Andrews' trade could be more appealing than the release

NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

Ravens insider Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic suggests trading Mark Andrews might be the smarter path.

"Even with $11M of savings possible, just releasing him and getting nothing in return seems dubious," Zrebiec said on Wednesday.

"Andrews is one of the top tight ends in football and is still 29 years old. But if another team is willing to offer a Day 2 pick for him in a trade that would give the Ravens additional draft capital and significant salary-cap relief, they would have to listen."

The emergence of Isaiah Likely, who tallied 42 receptions, 477 yards and six touchdowns in 2024, adds another layer to this decision. At just 25 years old, Likely showed flashes of becoming Baltimore's future at the position.

If the Ravens do move on from Andrews, several teams could pursue his services. The New England Patriots, with nearly $120 million in cap space, need offensive weapons for rookie quarterback Drake Maye.

The Kansas City Chiefs might see Andrews as a potential Travis Kelce replacement. The Los Angeles Chargers could pair him with Justin Herbert to bolster their passing attack.

