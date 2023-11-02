Mark Davis fired Josh McDaniels after meetings with Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs: Report

Is Davante Adams at the center of the Las Vegas Raiders' decision to dismiss Josh McDaniels? NFL Insider Ian Rapoport was given information regarding a meeting between Raiders owner Mark Davis, Adams, running back Josh Jacobs, and other veteran players.

The group apparently had dinner with Davis so that the owner could dig deep into the team's issues. Rapoport reported on the NFL Network that it was during the discussion that Mark Davis realized the problem.

"He had some meetings," Rapoport reported."That meeting with Davante Adams, with Josh Jacobs, some of the other respected veterans. Took them to dinner, just to gain an understanding of where they were culture wise. And what they essentially came up with was, it was not where the team wanted to be, and needed to be."

"The fan base is something that Mark Davis cares very much about, needed to know who's headed in the right direction for them. He simply did not. So Josh McDaniels, once again, was out," he added.

Putting a winning team on the field that the fans will support is Mark Davis' goal. Ensuring his players are happy with their roles on the team is also important. So, if the solution was to replace the head coach, it needed to be done.

Davante Adams 2023 stats

Davante Adams was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders in March 2022. Adams was reunited with former college quarterback Derek Carr at the time. Carr was benched near the end of last season before signing with the New Orleans Saints this summer.

The Las Vegas Raiders signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year deal worth $67.5 million in 2023. There was a lot of promise heading into this season for a connection between Garoppolo and Adams.

Adams, on the other hand, has 47 receptions for 539 yards and three touchdowns in eight games this season. The breaking point for Davis and the Raiders was most likely Monday night, when the Detroit Lions defeated the Raiders 26-14. Davante Adams only had one reception for 11 yards in that game.

The Raiders wide receiver was visibly frustrated on the sidelines. He even took his helmet and slammed it when he returned to the bench, highlighting his frustration with the team's play.