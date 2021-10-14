'Ask the NFL. They have all the answers' - Raiders owner Mark Davis' stoic response to Jon Gruden's resignation

In his first comment made to the public since Jon Gruden's email release, the owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, Mark Davis, offered precious little in terms of trying to explain what happened to the former Raiders coach.

Gruden resigned as head coach on Monday night after several emails sent between himself and Bruce Allen, the Washington Football Team’s president, were released in the wake of an ongoing investigation into the Washington Football Team’s workplace misconduct.

Mark Davis responds to Gruden's resignation

Just two days after Gruden resigned, Davis was asked by reporters on Wednesday morning about the situation involving Gruden and the emails that were released.

"I have no comment," said Davis, by way of ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. "Ask the NFL. They have all the answers."

While he certainly gave a short answer to the whole situation involving Gruden, Davis did state that Mike Mayock, the Raiders general manager, will now have 51 percent of the decision-making efforts while the interim coach Rich Bisaccia will have 49 percent with Gruden previously holding 51 percent to Mayock’s 49 during his tenure as the Raiders coach.

On Wednesday, the Raiders team practiced for the first time since Jon Gruden resigned. Mike Mayock spoke to the media for the first time regarding Davis since the savage fallout from the email scandal. As it stands, the Raiders' season is well and truly alive with a 3-2 record as they look ahead to the Broncos on Sunday.

"He had a tough week," Mayock said of Davis. "Since the day I took this job almost three years ago, what Mr. Davis has preached has been three things: diversity, social justice and domestic violence. ... In regard to the Jon Gruden situation, we all respect his decisions and we're going to move ahead accordingly."

In 2018, Mark Davis made the decision to re-hire Gruden with a ridiculous ten-year, $100 million contract. During his second stint with the franchise, Gruden is under .500 with a 22-31 record. Under Gruden’s eye, the Raiders made two playoff appearances in 2000 and 2001.

But in his second stint, Gruden was largely underwhelming with no playoff appearances and a host of off-field issues, including the odd Antonio Brown situation in 2019 and the trade of defensive end Khalil Mack.

Gruden ended his Raiders tenure in horrible circumstances and the franchise will be hoping that is doesn’t derail their season.

