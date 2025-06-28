  • home icon
  • NFL
“Mark’s the boss” - Tom Brady sets the record straight on calling shots as "limited" Raiders owner

By Arnold
Published Jun 28, 2025 16:30 GMT
NFL: Preseason-Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

After making a lasting impression in the NFL as a superstar quarterback, Tom Brady is eager to turn the fortunes of the Las Vegas Raiders, having bought a share of the team in May 2023. However, since Brady is only a minority owner, he is not the final decision maker.

Brady spoke with Raiders.com’s Paul Gutierrez this week and made it clear that Raiders' controlling owner and managing general partner, Mark Davis, is the one in charge.

"Well, I'm just a limited partner, so Mark's the boss," Brady said.

The seven-time Super Bowl winners also discussed the trust between ownership and the on-field leadership in new Raiders general manager John Spytek and coach Pete Carroll.

"And then Pete does his job and Spy does his job and, I think, we trust them to make the right decisions," Brady added. "I'm there as a great sounding board for anything they want to do."

Although Brady did not get into the specifics of his role with the franchise, he said he was contributing in whatever way he could as a minority owner.

"I've loved it," Brady said. "And, again, just trying to contribute in the ways that I can to help the team be the best they can be, on and off the field. We've got a great group of people. I love Mark. He's done an incredible job getting the team to Vegas, getting the stadium built."
The Raiders posted an 8-9 record in 2023 and followed that up with a disappointing 4-13 record last season.

Tom Brady explains the importance of offseason planning for Raiders to achieve success

Former NFL QB Tom Brady - Source: Imagn

Tom Brady played 23 seasons in the NFL and knows the work that needs to be done in the offseason. He reiterated a similar plan for the Raiders to achieve success.

“They’ve worked together very well, and there’s a lot of decisions that are made,” Brady said. “Winning games in September starts with what happens in February, March and April, when no one’s really watching. They’ve been hard at work."

While Brady will focus on his role as the Raiders' minority owner, he will also be serving as a commentator for Fox during the 2025 NFL season, which will be his second with the broadcast giant.

Edited by Krutik Jain
