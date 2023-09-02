Jerry Jones got Trey Lance, did not inform Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott, and Mark Schlereth believes that is this alleged incident is why the Cowboys will fail to ever win anything meaningful again.

Mark Schlereth played for the Washington franchise in the NFL and won a Super Bowl with them. So, Dallas fans might choose to ignore his criticism because he played for one of their hated rivals. However, the former Pro-Bowl guard also played for the Denver Broncos and won two Super Bowls with them and both those championships are more recent that the Cowboys' last one.

Jerry Jones should have traded for Trey Lance after discussing with Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy

What particularly riled the former NFL player is that Jerry Jones made a decision to trade for Trey Lance but informed no one else in the building. While it might be a good decision, he feels that everyone needed to be on the same page, particularly incumbent quarterback and head coach. He said on the "Stinkin’ Truth" podcast,

"This is why the Cowboys will never win s--t because Jerry Jones can’t help himself. I said it, it’s there... You think about Jerry Jones, you’re going to go out there, and you’re going to make a trade for a guy without talking to anybody else in your organization, Steven Jones, your head coach, Mike McCarthy, your quarterback."

He was particularly scathing about not informing Mike McCarthy more than Dak Prescott, adding,

"’I really don’t care if you involve your quarterback in it or not. But to not involve your head coach. What does it say about your head coach? ‘Hey guys, I know he’s your head coach, but he truly has no authority within this organization. So, you don’t have to listen to him. You don’t have to pay attention because the buck stops with me. Your coach doesn’t have the authority to fire you. I do.'"

Mark Schlereth reserves harsh criticsm for Trey Lance

Mark Schlereth was not too happy about Trey Lance as a player either. He contented that the quarterback failed at the San Francisco 49ers and should not worry Dak Prescott's standing with Mike McCarthy.

He lost his job to Brock Purdy, Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 NFL Draft. He also could not see out the threat from Sam Darnold, another former third overall pick, who has been deemed surplus by the New York Jets and the Carolina Panthers.

Mark Schlereth acknowledged that there might be talent there that caused Trey Lance to be drafted as a first-rounder but that he has seen nothing in his professional career so far to justify that.