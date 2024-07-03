  • NFL
  • Mark Schlereth skewers Lamar Jackson, questions 2x MVP's ability to develop offensive weapons

Mark Schlereth skewers Lamar Jackson, questions 2x MVP's ability to develop offensive weapons

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Jul 03, 2024 20:20 GMT
AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson's weapons have been a big topic around him

The discussion around Lamar Jackson's weapons has been around for a long time. There were more critical moments (like 2022) and moments where it felt that the Ravens had turned a corner (like 2023), but as Lamar still searches for a elite wide receiver, this has become an excuse rather than an explanation.

It's true that, with the exception of Mark Andrews, Jackson didn't have an elite receiver to pair him with since the Ravens drafted him. But for former NFL player and current FOX analyst Mark Schlereth, it's on Lamar to develop his players and build chemistry with him - at some point, you've got to stop pointing fingers to the organization.

"How many first-round wide receivers do you need to draft? 'Well, they're not drafting the right one.' Well, you're not developing them. How do you develop them? Your quarterback has a long way to go in developing wide receivers. They've drafted first round on talent, they drafted tight ends in the first round, they drafted three different wide receivers since 2018 in the first round. I mean, Aaron Rodgers went 17 years with the Green Bay Packers and they never drafted a guy in the first round, whether it was a tight end or a wide receiver for him. So don't tell me about it. Produce in the playoffs."
What's Lamar Jackson earning currently?

Lamar and the Baltimore Ravens agreed on a contract extension right before the 2023 draft with the player signing a five-year, $260 million contract, with $185 million guaranteed.

Jackson, who does not have an agent, negotiated the contract himself with the franchise. Many NFL teams decide to lock up their star quarterbacks as soon as possible, but the Ravens waited longer than usual to extend Lamar. Still, when he finally put pen to paper, the numbers were huge.

Now that he's the biggest earner on the team, it gets even more difficult for Baltimore to add an elite receiver due to the salary cap, putting more pressure on Jackson's shoulders. You always want to load up your roster, but elevating the production of the players around him is part of a franchise quarterback's job.

The Ravens have Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman - apart from tight end Mark Andrews - as their top two receivers in 2024.

