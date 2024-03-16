Mark Wahlberg claims wife jumped bandwagon, "turned on" Patriots to support Chiefs

Mark Wahlberg has jokingly claimed that his wife has stopped supporting the Patriots to jump on the Chiefs' bandwagon, now that Patrick Mahomes and company are the hottest tickets in town. Rhea Dunham and her husband have supported the New England Patriots for as long as one can remember but now the actor has claimed the dynamic has changed.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, he said that he was in attendance for the latest Super Bowl before leaving after the first half. He then went home and saw Usher's half-time performance before following the second half with his wife. It was at that moment that he made the joke about her having become a Kansas City supporter.

"I was there for almost till the first half and then I was home within 15 minutes cause there's no traffic in Vegas. Drove home, watched Usher, watched the second half with my wife, who has now become a Chiefs fan. She turned on our Patriots."

Mark Wahlberg is afraid that the Chiefs will surpass the Patriots as the greatest NFL dynasty

The reason Mark Wahlberg brought up the Chiefs is because of his genuine worry that Andy Reid and Parick Mahomes will eventually surpass Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. He said,

"I completely understand, I just don't like them (the Chiefs) because they're really creeping up on the Patriots really quickly when it comes to being the best."

And Mark Wahlberg has good reason to be afraid. Until this year, the Patriots were the last team to win back-to-back Super Bowls. But not only did the Chiefs match that, they are now trying for a never-before-done three-peat.

The New England dynasty included six Super Bowls and Kansas City is already halfway there. Patrick Mahomes is just 28 years old, which means he has the opportunity to play at a high level for at least a decade. In Travis Kelce, he also has a weapon similar to how Tom Brady had Rob Gronkowski and could rely on him in crunch postseason games.

Suddenly, Patriots fans are wondering about the couple of Super Bowls that got away from them at the height of their dynasty. Both their losses to the New York Giants, when they were the favorites, will especially rankle them now. Tom Brady went a decade between winning his third and fourth Super Bowls and now Mark Wahlberg and others like him can only hope that such misfortune befalls Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs as well.