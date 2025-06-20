Marlon Humphrey determined to put Ravens defense in spotlight out of Lamar Jackson's shadow

Two time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League. As a result, there is a common belief that the success of the Baltimore Ravens is largely due to Jackson and the offensive side of the ball.

However, this is not fully the case as the Ravens also have one of the best defensive units in the league as well. Due to this, it appears as though star cornerback Marlon Humphrey wants to put the focus back on the defensive unit and side of the ball this upcoming season.

NFL analyst Josh Davis of 'ClutchPoints' revealed some quotes by Humphrey in his recent article on June 19. The article in full can be found using the following link.

"I can only speak on the defense. I feel that when I first came to the Ravens, it was all about the Ravens defense, it was all about the Ravens defense, it was all about the Ravens defense. And I feel like I’ve let that standard – being here, I think, the longest defensive guy – I feel like I’ve let that standard kind of slip, and that’s something I want to get back."

Humphrey continued by outlining how he was not being critical of Jackson at all when making his comments. However, he noted how he wants to see the Ravens team identity switch from offense to defense this upcoming year.

"Obviously, we love quarterback Lamar Jackson. He’s a great player. But I want the Ravens’ identity to be defense like it was when I first got here, so that’s something that we’re chirping in our room." Humphrey said.

Where did the Ravens offense and defense rank in 2024?

Baltimore was once again one of the best teams in the NFL last year. As a result, they had two impressive and strong units that featured elite level players as well.

The offensive unit featured Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Mark Andrews, and Zay Flowers. With this unit, the team averaged 30.5 points per game in 2024, something that ranked No. 3 in the NFL.

Meanwhile, the defensive unit has stars in Humphrey, Kyle Hamilton, Roquan Smith, and Kyle Van Noy. In 2024, the unit averaged 21.2 points against per game, a value that was No. 9 in the league last year.

With the addition of superstar cornerback Jaire Alexander and Humphrey's recent comments, it is clear that the Ravens are emphasizing the defensive unit this offseason.

