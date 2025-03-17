Marlon Humphrey drops 3-word reaction Derek Stingley Jr.’s contract extension with Texans

Derek Stingley Jr. flipped the script on the NFL’s defensive back market. On Monday, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on X that the Houston Texans locked their All-Pro corner to a three-year $90 million contract extension, including $89 million guaranteed. At $30 million per year, Stingley holds the title of the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history.

This deal didn’t just get Stingley paid as it also reset the CB market. Carolina Panthers’ Jaycee Horn held the top spot at $25 million per year but with Stingley’s deal blowing, eyes are already turning to Sauce Gardner. Stingley’s agent, David Mulugheta, also represents the two other highest-paid CBs in the league, further solidifying his dominance in the negotiation game.

The NFL world took notice, including Baltimore Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey, who dropped a three-word reaction.

“Oh my goodness,” Humphrey tweeted.

Humphrey knows exactly what this means — not just for Stingley, but for every top-tier DB waiting for a payday.

Stingley's rise has been spectacular. Drafted third overall in 2022, he battled injuries early on but hit his stride in 2023, locking down wide receivers, snagging five interceptions and earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors. His playoff performance was even better. He picked off two passes in Houston’s wild-card win over the LA Chargers, proving he’s built for the big moments.

With this extension, Stingley not only secures his future but also raises the bar for the next wave of elite CBs.

Derek Stingley Jr. cashed in, so what does that mean for Christian Gonzalez?

The Houston Texans just reset the cornerback market, locking down Derek Stingley Jr. with a three-year $90 million extension. That’s great news for New England Patriots star Christian Gonzalez because his price tag has likely skyrocketed.

Gonzalez, a second-team All-Pro as a rookie, has proven that he can hang with the NFL’s best. Last season, he locked up Ja'Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson, racking up 59 tackles, 11 pass deflections and two picks. Some argued that he deserved first-team All-Pro honors.

With Gonzalez eligible for an extension in 2026, the Patriots need to plan ahead. If they wait too long, his market value could balloon further. The team can’t afford to reward a free agent like Milton Williams while ignoring a homegrown star like Gonzalez.

If Stingley hit $30 million per year, Gonzalez could push higher.

