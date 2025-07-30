Marlon Humphrey fires warning shots at Lamar Jackson as Ravens QB stuns with running route during training camp

  • home icon
By Joel Lefevre
Published Jul 30, 2025 16:57 GMT
Lamar Jackson has been put on notice by one of his teammates after embarrassing the Baltimore Ravens’ defense at practice on Tuesday. The two-time NFL MVP had a spectacular touchdown run, going into the end zone untouched and somersaulting his way in at the goal line.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey put his star quarterback on notice, joking on X:

“We tackling him to the ground tomorrow.”
It is not unusual for Jackson to be so elusive as he was on that play; in fact, the Ravens star pivot has led the NFL four times in rushing yards per carry, including last year when his average was at 6.6.

Both Jackson and Humphrey were first-team All-Pro selections last season at the quarterback and cornerback positions, respectively. Humphrey posted career highs in passes defended (15) and interceptions (six) in 2024.

Thanks in part to Jackson, the Ravens were the top team in the NFL last season in rushing yards per game, with an average of 187.6. On the defensive side, they were in the top 10 for yards allowed per game with 324.2, giving up 244.1 passing yards per game.

Lamar Jackson makes bold statement about the Ravens

The Ravens have often been criticized for not surrounding Lamar Jackson with enough talent. Heading into the 2025 campaign, the former Louisville quarterback believes this version of the Ravens is as strong as he’s ever seen.

“To be honest, yeah," Jackson said to Sports Illustrated Wednesday when asked if the 2025 Ravens are the best since he arrived. “Just going off of the experience that I have, the experience that we got coming back, yeah, I’d say so.”
On paper, the Ravens appear to be extremely well-rounded and will be expected to challenge the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in the AFC next season. In 2024, there were 11 Baltimore players selected to the Pro Bowl and six All-Pros, four of whom were first-teamers.

With double-digit wins in three consecutive seasons and back-to-back NFC North titles, the Ravens are widely regarded as Super Bowl candidates in 2025. The playoffs have been their Achilles' heel in previous years, with this team making costly plays in big moments that have ended their season.

In the divisional round last season, tight end Mark Andrews dropped a wide-open pass in the end zone on a two-point conversion as they wound up losing 27-25 to the Buffalo Bills.

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

