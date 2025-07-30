Marlon Humphrey fires warning shots at Lamar Jackson as Ravens QB stuns with running route during training camp

Lamar Jackson has been put on notice by one of his teammates after embarrassing the Baltimore Ravens’ defense at practice on Tuesday. The two-time NFL MVP had a spectacular touchdown run, going into the end zone untouched and somersaulting his way in at the goal line.Cornerback Marlon Humphrey put his star quarterback on notice, joking on X:“We tackling him to the ground tomorrow.”It is not unusual for Jackson to be so elusive as he was on that play; in fact, the Ravens star pivot has led the NFL four times in rushing yards per carry, including last year when his average was at 6.6.Both Jackson and Humphrey were first-team All-Pro selections last season at the quarterback and cornerback positions, respectively. Humphrey posted career highs in passes defended (15) and interceptions (six) in 2024.Thanks in part to Jackson, the Ravens were the top team in the NFL last season in rushing yards per game, with an average of 187.6. On the defensive side, they were in the top 10 for yards allowed per game with 324.2, giving up 244.1 passing yards per game.Lamar Jackson makes bold statement about the RavensThe Ravens have often been criticized for not surrounding Lamar Jackson with enough talent. Heading into the 2025 campaign, the former Louisville quarterback believes this version of the Ravens is as strong as he’s ever seen.“To be honest, yeah,&quot; Jackson said to Sports Illustrated Wednesday when asked if the 2025 Ravens are the best since he arrived. “Just going off of the experience that I have, the experience that we got coming back, yeah, I’d say so.”On paper, the Ravens appear to be extremely well-rounded and will be expected to challenge the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in the AFC next season. In 2024, there were 11 Baltimore players selected to the Pro Bowl and six All-Pros, four of whom were first-teamers.With double-digit wins in three consecutive seasons and back-to-back NFC North titles, the Ravens are widely regarded as Super Bowl candidates in 2025. The playoffs have been their Achilles' heel in previous years, with this team making costly plays in big moments that have ended their season.In the divisional round last season, tight end Mark Andrews dropped a wide-open pass in the end zone on a two-point conversion as they wound up losing 27-25 to the Buffalo Bills.