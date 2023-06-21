Marlon Humphrey apparently has high expectations for his Baltimore Ravens in the upcoming 2023 NFL season. He has helped the team make an appearance in the NFL Playoffs in four of the past five years, so the team's recent success backs up his expectations.

The veteran defensive back was recently quoted saying that the Ravens are a "very scary" team on paper this year. He announced this opinion following one of Baltimore's offseason workouts.

While Marlon Humphrey may be right, NFL games are surely not played on paper. This may be why so many NFL fans took issue with his recent statement, slamming him on Reddit.

Here are some of the top comments about the situation:

The Ravens have struggled to get over the hump in recent years since Lamar Jackson took over for Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback. While they have appeared in the NFL Playoffs in all but one year, when they still posted a respectable 8-9 record, they have failed to generate postseason success.

Lamar Jackson has found just one playoff victory. This could be why so many fans disagreed with Marlon Humphrey calling the Ravens "very scary" for this upcoming season. Scary would imply that they are legitimate Super Bowl contenders, but they have failed to show they deserve that label.

Marlon Humphrey thinks major offseason changes for Ravens will lead to success in 2023

Marlon Humphrey calling the Baltimore Ravens "very scary on paper" is likely referring to the major changes they made to their roster and coaching staff during the 2023 NFL offseason. Their biggest upgrades came on the offensive side of the ball, specifically to the passing game.

Replacing former offensive coordinator Greg Roman with Todd Monken completely changes their offensive philosophy. They are likely to be more focused on explosive passing plays more than creative rushing attacks than they have been in the past.

In order to execute their new gameplan, the Ravens first needed to sign Lamar Jackson to a record-breaking contract extension. They then surrounded him with additional wide receivers. They added Odell Beckham Jr. during the free agency period and also selected Zay Flowers during the 2023 NFL Draft.

It will be inetersting to see how the new-look Ravens perform during the upcoming 2023 NFL season. Philosophical changes can sometimes be challenging for veteran quarterbacks, but if it all comes together, maybe Humphrey will be right in calling this a scary team.

