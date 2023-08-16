Marlon Humphrey injury: How long will Ravens star CB be out for?

Marlon Humphrey is dealing with an unfortunate injury and the expectation is that it will require surgery. The Baltimore Ravens cornerback has been suffering from an unnamed foot injury and he is going to get surgery on it today. Fortunately, it won't hold him out for that long.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted:

"Ravens All-Pro CB Marlon Humphrey is dealing with a foot injury and he's expected to have surgery today, sources say. The hope is he's back in a little over a month. So, out for the first couple games."

Should all go well with the surgery and barring any unforeseen setbacks, Humphrey should be back on the field for the Ravens defense within a month.

How long is Marlon Humphrey out?

Unfortunately, that does mean he will miss the first few games. A one-month recovery period likely means Marlon Humphrey would miss the opener against the Houston Texans on September 10.

He would also likely be out for the September 17 matchup with the defending AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals. He could return in time for the next matchup, though.

If all goes well, he will be back on the field by September 24 against the Indianapolis Colts. If not, the October 1 matchup with the Cleveland Browns is extremely likely.

Marlon Humphrey will miss one month

The Baltimore Ravens defense will miss him during that time. While only the Cincinnati Bengals represent a high-flying offense that will likely take advantage of Humphrey's absence, they will have to rely on Rock Ya-Sin and Jalyn Armour-Davis to pick up the slack for one of the best corners in the game.

The Ravens routinely boast one of the strongest defensive units in the game, but their depth and overall talent will be tested to start the season. Until Humphrey gets back, their secondary will not be as strong or as deep.