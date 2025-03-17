Marlon Humphrey makes thoughts known on Ravens star safety's pending extension after Myles Garrett's $160,000,000 deal

Marlon Humphrey has established himself as one of the NFL's premier cornerbacks during his eight-year career spent exclusively with the Baltimore Ravens. The first-round pick in the 2017 draft weighed in on the recent money being thrown around.

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase have both signed extensions worth at least $160 million over four years.

The two stars are the first nonquarterbacks in league history set to earn over $40 million per season. Humphrey joked that Kyle Hamilton, who is due for an extension, will have extra responsibilities if he earns that much money.

The four-time Pro Bowler tweeted on Monday:

"When Kyle get 40 million a year. He’s gone be responsible for covering his man and my man. 😊."

Hamilton has earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in each of the past two seasons.

While defensive backs typically do not earn as much as pass rushers or wide receivers, the Ravens safety could be in line for a hefty payday. Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. recently reset the defensive back market, agreeing to a three-year, $90 million contract extension that made him the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history.

Hamilton has spent his entire three-year career with Baltimore after being selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. He has recorded 250 total tackles, 186 solo tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, 15 quarterback hits, five interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 27 passes defended.

Marlon Humphrey weighs in on defensive back contracts

Marlon Humphrey has two years remaining on the five-year, $97.5 million contract extension he signed with the Baltimore Ravens during the 2020 season. The two-time first-team All-Pro weighed in on the recent contracts signed by defensive backs on March 10, tweeting:

"DB’s getting paid what they should 😤 hardest position no question..! 💰 💰 💰"

Humphrey was the second-highest paid defensive back, based on annual average, at the time of his extension. He is now the ninth-highest paid defensive back and could be in line for one final massive payday sometime next offseason. The cornerback has continued to play at a high level, earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2024.

