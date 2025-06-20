Marlon Humphrey reveals his true feelings on Jaire Alexander signing with Ravens

Star cornerback Jaire Alexander is now a member of the Baltimore Ravens. After being released by the Green Bay Packers this offseason, Alexander made headlines this past week by signing a one year contract with the Ravens worth up to $6 million if all incentives are reached.

Ad

On June 18, fellow Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was asked to give his opinion on the topic and the major signing. Humphrey immediately higlighted how he liked the move a lot and that he was really excited to become teammates his Alexander.

"I like it a lot. I think we did kind of speak on teaming up last year, but obviously, you know, he was like, I'm here. And I was like, I'm probably not leaving here either. So it ended up working out. But, uh, really excited."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Humphrey then continued by making clear that he thinks that the Ravens have too many elite cornerbacks on the roster now, something that he thinks is a good problem to have.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I think you can a quote that's never been said, and probably will never be said in NFL history, is 'we got too many corners that can cover.' So I think that's a great that's a great problem to have, and really excited for that addition." Humphrey said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Who are the cornerbacks on the Baltimore Ravens?

According to ESPN, the Ravens cornerback depth chart at the current moment features various top defensive talents in the NFL.

The left cornerback position has Nate Wiggins as the No. 1 option, followed by T.J. Tampa, Jalyn Armour-Davis, and Marquise Robinson. Meanwhile, the right cornerback position features Jaire Alexander as the CB1, then Chidobe Awuzie, and Bilhal Kone. Finally, the nickel back position is led by Humphrey, and also has Robert Longerbeam and Reuben Lowery III listed as well.

Ad

As is clear, the Ravens have a plethora of cornerback options heading into the 2025 season. Obviously, Humphrey and Alexander are the marquee names, but there are also various top draft picks like Wiggins and Tampa who should take positive steps forward in 2025 too.

As a result, there is clearly some excitement growing on the defensive side of the ball in Baltimore this offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.