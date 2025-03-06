Marlon Humphrey takes issue with Derrick Henry not being among highest paid RBs after Saquon Barkley's $41,200,000 contract extension

Baltimore Ravens defensive star Marlon Humphrey was shocked after learning that Derrick Henry doesn't show up on the list of the highest-paid running backs in average annual value. The former Tennessee Titans back is one of the best players in his position, but the tumultuous running back market hurt his chances to make it to this list despite being the second-best back in 2024 behind Saquon Barkley.

On Instagram, Humphrey shared his impression about the list, led by Barkley after he agreed to a two-year, $41.2 million extension on Tuesday.

"King Hendog not being on here is insane," Humphrey captioned the post on Wednesday.

Marlom Humphrey's story

Behind Barkley, San Francisco 49ers Christian McCaffrey sits second with $19 million yearly. Jonathan Taylor ($14M), Alvin Kamara ($12.25M) and Josh Jacobs ($12M) close out the top five as the only five players earning double-digit salaries. Derrick Henry joined the Baltimore Ravens on a two-year, $16 million deal, making $8 million per season.

The 10th highest-paid running back is Chuba Hubbard from the Carolina Panthers, who makes $8.3 million yearly. That said, the Ravens could award Henry the same way the Eagles did with Barkley and keep him long term while giving him a massive extension.

Derrick Henry posted remarkable first season with Ravens

Similarly to Barkley, Henry was mentioned in the MVP conversation in the early stages of the 2024 NFL season. He carried the ball 325 times, tallying 1,921 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. He had high expectations when the playoffs started, but the Buffalo Bills sent the Ravens home in a close, hard-fought divisional round game (27-25).

Now that the league has a new champion, the Baltimore Ravens and the rest of the league will try to dethrone the Philadelphia Eagles. Derrick Henry is performing well and should be good to terrify defenses alongside Lamar Jackson again.

The Ravens have a terrific offense, starting with their two-time MVP quarterback, their star running back, a receiving corps featuring Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, and a tight end room with Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely.

They appear to have the pieces to succeed, but the competition has been fierce in the American Football Conference. Now that the Chiefs are another contender, the Ravens could have a better chance to play in the championship game.

