Marquise Brown injury update and fantasy outlook: 2022 NFL season

The Arizona Cardinals travel to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 4, and the visitors hope for a positive Marquise Brown injury update before the game. Brown unexpectedly appeared on the team's injury report card on Friday with a foot problem.

Brown has been impressive for the Cardinals this season with 24 receptions on 24 targets for 251 yards and a touchdown. He had 140 receiving yards in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams and has become a vital member of the team's offense.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Cardinals’ WRs Marquise Brown (hamstring) and WR Rondale Moore (hamstring), both listed as questionable for Sunday, both are expected to play vs. the Panthers, per sources. This will be Moore’s 2022 regular-season debut. Cardinals’ WRs Marquise Brown (hamstring) and WR Rondale Moore (hamstring), both listed as questionable for Sunday, both are expected to play vs. the Panthers, per sources. This will be Moore’s 2022 regular-season debut.

Marquise Brown injury update: Will the Cardinals WR play in Week 4?

Arizona Cardinals' WR Marquise Brown

Marquise Brown is among the many injured receivers on the Cardinals' injury list. He has been listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 4 encounter against the Panthers.

Brown had limited practice with the team on Friday and is reported to have aggravated a foot injury. However, the Cardinals are expected to make a late call on deciding whether Brown will start this weekend's game.

If Brown is unavailable for Week 4, the Cardinals may have problems moving the ball through the air. Greg Dortch could replace him in the starting lineup.

Week 4 fantasy predictions for Marquise Brown

Marquise Brown has been quarterback Kyler Murray's favorite outlet this season. The duo has wasted little time reconnecting in Arizona since their college days.

Brown has put up 31.1 fantasy points so far in three games. This has been his best start to an NFL season.

If he plays in Week 4 against the Panthers, he should continue from where he left off. Brown has looked lively whenever he has been on the field and can score some big fantasy points this weekend.

However, fantasy football managers should remain alert for another Marquise Brown injury update. You shouldn't pick him on your team if he doesn't play.

Poll : 0 votes