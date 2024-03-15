Marquise Brown shares special message Chiefs HC Andy Reid sent him as WR signs with Super Bowl champions 

Marquise Brown signed a one-year deal worth up to $11 million with the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday. Brown was one of the top wide receivers available and he opted to sign with the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champions. The move gives Patrick Mahomes a receiver to start opposite Rashee Rice.

Following Brown's signing, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid sent him a text message which he posted on Instagram.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Andy Reid: "Hollywood, think Red today, KC Red with diamonds!"

Marquise Brown: "Yessir. Love the sound of that. Think Hollywood Brown, Lights, Camera, Action."

The signing of Brown is big for KC's offense as it had its struggles last year, especially at wide receiver.

Last season, with the Arizona Cardinals, Brown recorded 51 receptions for 574 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games. The former first-round pick did struggle in his two years in Arizona, but in 2021 with the Baltimore Ravens, he recorded 91 receptions for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns.

Kansas City Chiefs looking for three-peat

The Kansas City Chiefs have won back-to-back Super Bowls and have made some moves already in the off-season in search of a three-peat.

Kansas City re-signed defensive tackle Chris Jones to a five-year, $158.75 million deal. According to general manager Brett Veach, keeping Jones in Kansas City was their No. 1 priority this off-season. Jones, meanwhile, said the plan was to stay with the team.

"For me, that was the plan from the beginning," Jones told reporters. "You know, since you guys drafted me, I never planned to play for another organization -- better yet, end the year with another organization after coming off of a Super Bowl win.

"Deep down, I felt like I was never leaving and (I'm) super appreciative for the Hunt family and the Chiefs organization for making sure I retire a Chief."

Kansas City also added to their offense with the signing of Marquise Brown who can be a deep ball threat for Patrick Mahomes. The franchise holds the 32nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, and it will be interesting to see what they do with it.

Poll : Do you like the Marquise Brown signing for the Chiefs? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion