"That's what I want for him" - Ravens WR Marquise Brown makes bold comparison between Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady

Every quarterback is chasing Tom Brady, and Lamar Jackson is no different. The future Hall of Famer has a record seven Super Bowls to his name, and he could very well add to it this season with the Buccaneers.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown is one of Jackson's best receiving threats and has 770 receiving yards and six touchdowns this season.

Brown spoke with Doug Kyed from Pro Football Focus and stated he wants to help Jackson win Super Bowls.

"Everybody looks at Tom Brady winning Super Bowls... that's what I want for Lamar," Brown said.

Jackson and Ravens targeting first Super Bowl appearance

There is no doubting the ability of Lamar Jackson. Often thought of as a glorified running back when he first entered the league, his ability as a passer over the last couple of seasons has shone through, making him a bonafide dual-threat quarterback.

In 2018, Jackson started seven games and led the Ravens to a 10-6 record and a playoff appearance, which they ultimately lost 23-17 to the Chargers.

Jackson led the Ravens to a 13-2 record in 2019 before losing to the Tennessee Titans 28-12 in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. Jackson threw 59 times for 365 yards and rushed for 143 yards in the loss. On his way to winning the NFL MVP award, he threw for 36 touchdowns with just six interceptions.

In 2020, Jackson won hist first playoff game against the Titans before losing to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.

This season, Jackson has the Ravens perfectly positioned at 8-3, leading the AFC North. Baltimore are currently the number one seed in the AFC until the Patriots and Bills play tomorrow.

PFF @PFF Lamar Jackson in 2019:



⭐️ Unanimous MVP

⭐️ TD pass leader

⭐️ Most rushing yards by a QB in NFL history



Put some respect on his name 😤 Lamar Jackson in 2019:⭐️ Unanimous MVP⭐️ TD pass leader⭐️ Most rushing yards by a QB in NFL historyPut some respect on his name 😤 https://t.co/fftGzDtOIT

With plenty of weapons for Jackson, such as Marquise Brown, Mark Andrews, Devonta Freeman and Miles Boykin, the Ravens can put up points. Add in their stellar defense and Baltimore are in a good position to make a deep playoff run in 2021.

Also Read Article Continues below

Chasing Tom Brady is going to be every quarterback's dream. However, winning seven Super Bowls is a feat that will likely never be matched. But in Brown's case, he wants to do everything in his power to give Lamar Jackson a chance at winning football's penultimate game.

Edited by Piyush Bisht