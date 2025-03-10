Former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum believes that quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers are a good fit for one another. Tannenbaum said they may be a strong match for one another as they each provide something that the other is looking for.

Tomlin and the Steelers have struggled to find strong, consistent quarterback play since the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger. Meanwhile, Rodgers struggled last season with the Jets, resulting in his release from the franchise.

"I think this is a different Aaron Rodgers, who's feeling and seeing his football mortality. He'll be 42 in December, and you know, like it's a marriage of convenience for him and Mike Tomlin.”

While discussing the upcoming campaign and Rodgers' future, Tannenbaum mentioned the Steelers' acquisition of star wide receiver DK Metcalf, something that he believes shows their commitment to success in the coming seasons.

"I thought the biggest move of the weekend was, I thought it was a seminal moment when the Steelers acquired DK Metcalf because it was the first time since Jerome Bettis that they went outside the organization and made a meaningful big-impact move. And I think that was their message to say, this 9-8, one and done, the playoffs isn't good enough anymore."

The prospect of Aaron Rodgers signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers signing with the Steelers would make sense for both parties. The Steelers are a playoff-caliber team, have been clear that they want to compete in the AFC, and are in need of a quarterback to push them past their recent playoff struggles. Since the 2020 season, the Steelers are 0-4 in the playoffs, having lost in the wild-card round each time.

Rodgers would provide more MVP experience than Justin Fields and Russell Wilson combined. Both struggled to consistently produce last year despite having a strong offensive unit that featured Najee Harris, George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth.

In his final five games last year, after coming off an Achilles tendon injury that he suffered the season prior, Rodgers averaged 254 passing yards, had nine touchdown passes, and only three interceptions.

