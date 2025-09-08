"Marriage suits him": Skip Bayless claims lady luck has arrived for Aaron Rodgers after scintillating performance on Steelers debut

Aaron Rodgers returned to MetLife Stadium on Sunday for the first time after signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the four-time MVP had a night to remember against his former team.
Rodgers rolled back the years against the New York Jets, helping the Steelers to a 34-32 win. The former Jet 22-of-30 with 244 passing yards and four touchdown passes in Pittsburgh's season opener.
Veteran NFL analyst Skip Bayless reflected on the 41-year-old quarterback's performance on Sunday:
"Aaron Rodgers is looking better right now than he ever looked for the Jets. I guess he was born to be a Steeler. That, or marriage suits him."
While Rodgers was still with the Jets in December, the veteran quarterback revealed he was in a relationship with Brittani, his girlfriend, on “The Pat McAfee Show."
Earlier this year in June, Rodgers revealed he was married to Brittani after singing with the Steelers. However, the QB has not revealed the identity of his wife.
Aaron Rodgers shout outs his wife after beating former team on Steelers debut
The 41-year-old quarterback had a difficult two seasons with the Jets and Aaron Rodgers vented frustration after his stint with the team ended following last season.
After singing with the Steelers, Rodgers has looked revitalized and the four-time MVP acknowledged it after Sunday's win.
"No, I just wanted to have fun today. I mean, I was dreaming about the opportunity to step back on the field in the offseason and wondering how it would feel," he said. "Would the juices flow and would it hit my competitive spirit.
Rodgers also gave a shoutout to his wife for her role in the decision to join Pittsburgh in the offseason.
"There were a lot of moments that I was on the sideline just to myself thanking my wife and my friends for encouraging me to take time with my decision and that this would be the right decision," Rodgers said. "I’m happy to be a Steeler and happy things went the way they did today."
After his stellar debut for Pittsburgh, Rodgers will be hoping to build on it and drive the Steelers to the playoffs.
