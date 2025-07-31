  • home icon
  MarShawn Lloyd groin injury: Matt LaFleur gives timeline on Packers RB return to practice

By Orlando Silva
Published Jul 31, 2025 18:52 GMT
Three days after MarShawn Lloyd sounded the alarms for the Green Bay Packers, coach Matt LaFleur provided an optimistic update on the running back's health. Lloyd suffered a groin/core injury on a perimeter run during Monday's practice session.

LaFleur confirmed the good news regarding Lloyd after Josh Jacobs sent a soothing message on his fellow RB's status. While the former USC Trojans star won't be available for the rest of the week, he avoided a long-term injury and will be back on the field soon. Rob Demovsky of ESPN shared LaFleur's update on X (formerly Twitter).

“It’s not going to be a long term deal, but I wouldn’t anticipate him (practicing) this week," LaFleur said.
MarShawn Lloyd picked up the injury in the team's first padded practice. After a disappointing 2024 season for the 24-year-old, the RB is targeting maximum game time.

The Green Bay Packers are coming off a season in which the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings dominated the NFC North division. With Caleb Williams and the revamped Chicago Bears ready to join the race for a playoff spot, the Packers must stay on top of their game.

MarShawn Lloyd only played one game in the 2024 season

After rushing for 1,621 yards and 19 touchdowns at the collegiate level, MarShawn Lloyd was picked by the Packers with No. 88 in the 2024 NFL Draft.

He missed most of last year's camp with injuries and played only one game, rushing six times for 15 yards. If healthy, he will likely be RB2 behind Jacobs. Green Bay also has Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks in the running back room, ready to step up if Lloyd's health issues continue.

Following a wild-card round elimination against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2024 playoffs, the Packers are eager to bounce back with the fun and dynamic attitude of their 2023 season, when they went all the way to the divisional round and threatened to take out the San Francisco 49ers. Jordan Love will play his third season as a starter alongside veterans such as Jacobs, Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs and Tucker Kraft.

MarShawn Lloyd could be the cherry on the top of an offense that looks intriguing on paper.

