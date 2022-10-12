Marshawn Lynch is back! Former Seahawks star reclaims spot on Thursday Night Football coverage after DUI arrest in Las Vegas

Thursday Night Football just got a little more interesting as former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch signed on to join the cast. The announcement was made by Amazon's Vice President of Global Sports Video Marie Donoghue while making an appearance on the Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast.

She stressed that the fact that Lynch is making his debut so late doesn't have anything to do with his DUI arrest this past August while driving a Shelby GT500. The former NFL running back was arrested in Las Vegas in August for driving under the influence as well as failing to maintain a lane and operating an unregistered vehicle.

Donoghue said that he needed to work through a few things before joining the Amazon Prime broadcast. Both sides have mutually agreed to have him start this week.

“I think Marshawn wanted to work through some things. We were already working with him. We never walked away. We just worked through some things with him and we’re excited. We can’t wait for him to join.”

Marshawn Lynch's appearance on the program will be during the pre-game portion of the broadcast. The segment will be titled 'N Yo’ City' and will feature the former All-Pro traveling to cities across the country. His first feature will air shortly before the Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders on Thursday night.

He visited Highland Park, a suburb of Chicago that suffered a tremendous loss on July 4 when a man opened fire on a parade. While in Highland Park, Lynch will play football with kids from the community.

Before the Week 7 matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals, Lynch will reportedly feed alligators. These pre-game segments should be fun to watch as Lynch is well-known for his personality.

How long did Marshawn Lynch play in the NFL?

Marshawn Lynch - Wild Card Round - Seattle Seahawks v Philadelphia Eagles

Marshawn Lynch, or 'Beast Mode' as he was called, played 13 seasons in the NFL. Although his time with the Seattle Seahawks is where he made a name for himself, he was originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills. He was taken with the 12th overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft after playing three seasons with the University of California at Berkeley.

He was named the starting running back in Week 1 and rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons in the NFL. In 2010, the Bills traded Lynch to the Seahawks. He then rushed for over 1,000 yards in four consecutive seasons from 2011 until 2014 and hit a career-high 1,590 in the 2012 season. He and the Seahawks won Super Bowl XLVIII with a 43-8 win over the Denver Broncos in February 2013.

Marshawn Lynch announced his retirement from the NFL in February 2016. But he then decided to unretire in 2017 and expressed interest in playing for the Las Vegas Raiders (Oakland at the time). The Seahawks, who still had the rights to his contract, agreed to trade the running back. He spent two seasons with the Raiders before deciding to reunite with Seattle. He re-signed with the Seahawks in December 2019 after the team was short on running backs due to injuries.

Although he has expressed interest in returning to the NFL at some point, he has not played since the end of the 2019 season.

