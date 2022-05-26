"Probably had like 15 cases" - Marshawn Lynch reveals how he drowned his sorrows away with bottles of Hennessy after Seahawks' Super Bowl XLIX loss

Marshawn Lynch is a Super Bowl champion, but he almost had two rings. Seattle Seahawks fans will always lament the infamous last play of Super Bowl XLIX where the Seahawks opted to pass from the one-yard line instead of giving the ball to their star running back for the win.

The New England Patriots intercepted quarterback Russell Wilson and went on to win the game.

In a recent interview on the show Cold as Balls, Lynch disclosed just how hard he drank to drown his sorrow.

"So they had this little resort for us. I'm talking about, we blew that motherf****r down, I'm talking about the whole resort bruh. They probably gave me, I think it was 76 cases, Hennessy, and it was probably I think it was like 12 bottles each case. How many cases I went through? I mean, realistically, probably had like 15 cases.”

Marshawn Lynch is no stranger to Hennessy before or after football games

The Seahawks’ Super Bowl loss was certainly a difficult one for the team and fans. But Marshawn Lynch’s Hennessy binge to forget his pain was not the first time the former NFL star took in large quantities of the cognac.

Ahead of his guest appearance on the ManningCast last season, Lynch disclosed to Peyton and Eli Manning that he took a few shots before the show. Additionally, the former running back indicated that he often took shots before games.

The Patriots Wire @Patriots_Wire Marshawn Lynch says he was 'laughing' at Pete Carrol following Super Bowl XLIX patriotswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/25/mar… Marshawn Lynch says he was 'laughing' at Pete Carrol following Super Bowl XLIX patriotswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/25/mar…

Marshawn Lynch, affectionately known as 'Beast Mode', was drafted by the Buffalo Bills with the 12th pick in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft. Lynch played college ball at California (Berkeley) and would have his best NFL season back on the West Coast, playing for the Seahawks.

In 13 seasons in the NFL, Lynch would amass a total of 10,413 career rushing yards with 85 rushing touchdowns. Lynch holds all of the Seahawks franchise rushing records in the playoffs, including most attempts, most yards, and most touchdowns.

His most famous run might be the one in the 2010 playoffs, against the New Orleans Saints, when he broke out for a 67-yard touchdown run, barreling over Saints defenders as the crowd in Seattle went crazy. The fans’ reaction was so loud and deafening that it registered on a nearby seismograph.

